World Business Angel Investors Week Takes Place between June 20-26, 2022

The World Business Angels Investment Forum, an affiliated partner of the G20 kicks off with a theme "Business Transformation for Post-Pandemic Economies"

World Business Angel Investors Week is envisioned as a great platform where all stakeholders pause to assess their fast-paced journey." — Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, MD MBA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAIF) announces this year's World Business Angel Investors Week to take place virtually between June 20th-26th to analyze why and how we should leverage angel investment as a must-have financial tool for boosting economies, and to reiterate how entrepreneurial ecosystems can create more jobs, more wealth and more social justice in cooperation with key players in early-stage equity markets.During World Business Angel Investors Week, partners host events and exhibitions related to that year’s theme. These event partners are individuals and organizations from various sectors who volunteer to share their insights on angel investment, the startup economy, financial inclusion, gender equality, entrepreneurship, and innovation to audiences and collaborators in various sectors. The World Business Angel Investors Week creates a unique opportunity to showcase fresh and innovative ideas that inspire current and future leaders of the world to take risks on new ideas, collaborate across sectors, and transform world economies through the scaling of entrepreneurship, angel investment, financial inclusion and innovation. This week-long event is an open platform from which to campaign for solutions to critical issues of early stage equity and capital markets and other worldwide concerns at the United Nations, the European Union and in G20 countries and regional and local economies.This year's Global Theme is "Business Transformation for Post-Pandemic Economies."To survive in ‘the new normal’, that is, in the post-pandemic business environment, entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and governments all need to develop competencies in business transformation. Business transformation requires a completely new approach to harmonizing the mindset and skills of founders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. With the digitization that ushered in Industry 4.0, and with disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, new ventures and enterprises are obliged to rethink their business models and strategies.On June 24th, 2022, the Continental opening ceremony will be followed by the US session, starting at 1 pm GMT. As the Keynote Speaker, Mr. Baybars Altuntas, the Executive Chairman of the World Business Angel Investors Forum, will make the welcome remarks at the event.The Opening and Closing remarks of the North America WBAF will be made by Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu Feltes, WBAF Sr. Senator and Secretary General STI Committee, WBAF Country Director, Forbes Business Council Member, United States. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu Feltes is the Expert Advisor to the European Union Blockchain Observatory Forum, Sr. Senator and Secretary General of the Science, Technology and Innovation Committee, Secretary General Research Institute, as well as USA Country Director for the World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAF) - an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) chaired by the Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, CEO of Softhread Inc., Board Member and Chief Innovation Officer Government Blockchain Association, Board Member of The Partners In Digital Health Institute, the Founder & CEO of the Institute for Science, Entrepreneurship and Investments, Recipient of numerous awards, most notably the WBAF World Excellence Award for Social Entrepreneurship 2021, the Top 100 Visionary in Education Award 2021, the Top 100 Global Women in Leadership Award 2021, the Top 100 World Women Vision Award for Innovation and Technology in 2021, the Top 100 Healthcare Leader 2020 Award, Top 100 Finance Leader 2020 Award, Named Top 25 Quantum Technology Leader, a Top 20 Global Leader in Digital Twins Technologies, Top 50 Global Leader in Health, Top 150 Women in Business To Follow. Forbes Business Council Member, Co-Founder of the WBAF World Smart Cities Economic Development Commission and global thought leader on digital advocacy, digital ethics, digital transformation, contributing to numerous UN SDG 2030 global initiatives.Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes stated that: "World Business Angel Investors Week is envisioned as a great platform where all stakeholders pause to assess their fast-paced journey, to analyze why and how we should leverage angel investment as a must-have financial tool for boosting economies, and to reiterate how entrepreneurial ecosystems can create more jobs, more wealth and more social justice in cooperation with key players in early-stage equity markets. It is celebrated every year, under a global theme. I am honored to be part of this amazing platform." I am honored to be part of this amazing platform."About World Business Angel Investors Week: Celebrated in 132 Countries of 5 continents and 2 regions, more than 200 participants from around the world, 320 Key-note speakers, 765 distinguished panel speakers, addresses of 12 Presidents, 6 Prime Ministers, 32 Ministers. During World Business Angel Investors Week, partners host events and exhibitions related to that year’s theme. These event partners are individuals and organizations from various sectors who volunteer to share their insights on angel investment, the startup economy, financial inclusion, gender equality, entrepreneurship, and innovation to audiences and collaborators in various sectors. To recognize and highlight the global entrepreneurship ecosystem’s multi-lingual and multi-cultural business character, some events and activities are conducted in local languages. Virtual at www.angelsweek.org

