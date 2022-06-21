Medical Lighting Technologies Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – The rise in the concern for a specialized lighting solution in the operation theater.

The global Medical Lighting Technologies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Over the forecast timeframe, the increasing government investment in healthcare facilities is anticipated to accelerate the market growth of medical lightning technologies. Besides, In developing countries, the growing proliferation of hospitals is anticipated to further boost the market growth. Furthermore, Technically advanced and specialized lighting solutions are often needed for operation theatres since these solutions play a very important role in the efficient operation, Which is expected to stimulate the market growth in the forecast period.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corporation plc, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Cree Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Burton Medical Products Corporation, Brandon Medical Co Ltd., DRE Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

Highlights from the Report

The segment of the surgical lighting system is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 6.2%. This system enables the nurse and doctor to operate with better visibility.

During the forecast period, the Intensive Care Units (ICU) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market. As patients are treated for 24 hours in ICU, which involves monitoring changing daytime rhythms, medical staff can check patients more reliably at any time with improved lighting systems.

Due to the many advantages of LED lighting solutions in hospitals, the Light-Emitting Diode ( LED) segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. LED hospital lighting reduces downtime and maintenance expenditures and greatly reduces energy costs as well.

Due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, public and private investments, innovations in medical lighting systems, substantial research, and development activities in advanced LED lighting technology, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The report studies the historical data of the Medical Lighting Technologies Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Lighting Technologies Market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty lighting

Surgical lighting systems

Surface-mounted Lights

Troffers

Accessories

Examination lighting systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intensive care units (ICU)

Operating room/surgical suites

Examination rooms

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incandescent and Halogen

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Fluorescent lighting technologies

Renewable Energy

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Medical Lighting Technologies Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Medical Lighting Technologies market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Medical Lighting Technologies market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Medical Lighting Technologies market

