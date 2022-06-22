HIP Video Promo presents: Neil Nathan premieres "Be Still My Ever Beaten Heart" video on EssentiallyPop.com

Singer-songwriter Neil Nathan has been taking the music industry by storm since 2007. "Be Still My Ever Beaten Heart" digs back to his folk-rock roots.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESSENTIALLY POP PREMIERE | The Video For Neil Nathan’s New Single ‘Be Still My Ever Beaten Heart’ Reflects The Moody Vulnerability Of The Song

It's no wonder fans and the media can't get enough of Neil Nathan: this first-rate folk-rock singer/songwriter has been taking the music industry by force since 2007 with his debut EP, Glide. Born in New Jersey and raised in New York, his musical role models include David Bowie, Cat Stevens, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Tom Petty, Neil Young, My Morning Jacket, Wilco, and others. Nathan has also had multiple tracks placed on commercials and television shows, but he especially met great success with his stripped-down, pure cover of Electric Light Orchestra's "Do Ya" in 2009. Not only is it featured on Showtime's "Californication," but more personally, Neil takes great pride in hearing from countless couples having his version be their first dance song at their weddings.

Neil Nathan puts the utmost value in writing music that speaks and touches the minds and hearts of listeners near and far. His latest single, "Be Still My Ever Beaten Heart," digs back to his folk-rock roots captured in "Do Ya." Following "The Folly of War," it's the second song released in anticipation of his upcoming album Blue Sky Wide Open, and Neil has audiences hanging on his every word.

In the lyrics to "Be Still My Ever Beaten Heart," Nathan's willing vulnerability shines through as he teeters in that moment just before one risks trusting another and opening themselves up to potential heartbreak. Accentuated by the moody americana guitar stylings of co-producer Thales Posella, there's an intimate, self-effacing quality to Nathan's words and shimmering vocal performance, reminiscent of Ron Sexsmith.

There's no better way to stroll down memory lane w/ Neil Nathan than to go down the diverse visual rabbit hole his past music videos have to offer. Recording the "Be Still My Ever Beaten Heart" video in his own home, he embraces the natural comfort and open opportunity to reflect by setting up a bedsheet video projector screen. He goes through his past with multiple clips from former videos, sure to make longtime fans nostalgic. If there's one thing to say about this song and video, it's intimate and sentimental, and it makes in-depth connection effortless by letting everyone into his personal space and remarkable soul. At once, a reflective look back and a new step forward, Neil Nathan's "Be Still My Ever Beaten Heart" video, is his most personal work to date.

More Neil Nathan on HIP Video Promo

More Neil Nathan on his website