Sales Intelligence Market Size, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development & Forecast 2030

Sales Intelligence Market Rising demand for data enrichment solutions to improve sales conversion is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Sales Intelligence Market Size – USD 5.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11%, Market Trends – Increasing incorporation of latest technologies, such as AI and ML

June 21, 2022

The Sales Intelligence market size was USD 5.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for data enrichment solutions to improve sales conversion is a major factor driving growth of the global market. Data enrichment enables businesses to maximize their data, which opens up new marketing opportunities, communication channels, and improved customer targeting. In addition, content optimization tools aid in selection of appropriate topics and use of appropriate keywords in the content. Moreover, content marketing is used by over 90% of firms to communicate with customers and about 4.4 million blog articles are created every day.

The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Sales Intelligence market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Sales Intelligence industry.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The software segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period due to some advanced features of SI software such as lead management, data management, analytics & reporting, and messaging & alerts. By merging internal and external data, companies can utilize sales intelligence software to increase sales and optimize sales operations.

• The cloud segment is expected to register significant market revenue growth. Sales cloud could aid businesses in improving forecast accuracy, identifying high-risk deals, and increasing closing rates with help of built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI), that suggests which tasks or interactions should be undertaken to improve forecast accuracy.

• The lead management segment is expected to grow considerably due to introduction of new and advanced lead management tools and software to close business deals at an improved rate.

Emergen Research has segmented the Sales Intelligence market based on component, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Software

o Services

• Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Cloud

o On-Premises

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Lead Management

o Analytics & Reporting

o Data Management

o Others

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Banking & Finance

o IT & Telecom

o Goods & Retail

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o Media & Entertainment

o Others

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

• The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Sales Intelligence market into a broad product spectrum.

• The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

• A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Global Sales Intelligence Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

• The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Sales Intelligence market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

• The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

• Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Sales Intelligence Market:

• The global Sales Intelligence market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Sales Intelligence business sphere.

• The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

• It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

• The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

• It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

• The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Sales Intelligence Market Size Worth USD 13.89 Billion in 2030