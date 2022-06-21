Flagstaff, Arizona celebrates 4th of July with a new laser light show

Discover Flagstaff - 4th of July Fun! Discover Flagstaff - 4th of July Fun! Discover Flagstaff - 4th of July Fun! Discover Flagstaff - 4th of July Fun! Discover Flagstaff - Arizona's destination for all seasons

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience oohs and aahs or hoots and hollers along with big laughs, giggles, and smiles as you look up to an amazing night sky on the 4th of July in Flagstaff . This new laser light show will captivate your attention replacing the standard fireworks with a stunning display of multicolored lights and lasers in sync to fun music. “The shift from traditional fireworks to a laser light show was the responsible action to take due to extreme fire risk with the dry and hot conditions in the northland. It is extremely important to have a safe celebration and be fire aware,” said Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton. “And it is also important to have a yearly celebration that we can all anticipate and rely upon, without the disappointment that comes from frequent cancellation of fireworks.”On Monday, July 4, this exclusive laser light show will begin after sunset as twilight begins to dwindle into darkness between 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. The stage will be set for an aerial beam show that can be viewed from 100 feet to 500 feet at the Flagstaff Continental Golf Country Club. Park at the driving range (5000 Old Walnut Canyon Rd.) and walk toward the country club to get as close as safely possible to watch the spectacular laser light show over the golf course. It is recommended to arrive at least one hour before the show or even earlier and to bring a lawn chair or blanket.Discover Flagstaff Director Trace Ward said, “Expect an awe-inspiring laser show with patriotic music at the Continental Country Club. This event will be fun for the entire family.”There are several activities planned around Flagstaff for July 4, so it’s no surprise that Travel Channel selected Flagstaff as a destination for “Top 10 Small Town Fourth of July Celebrations.” Plan ahead and get ready for fun!Monday, July 4 Line-Up:• Flagstaff 4th of July Laser Light Show• Fourth of July Parade• A Flag Fourth with the Flagstaff Symphony• Flagstaff Art in the Park• Ziplining at Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course• Trekking the Flagstaff Brewery Trail• Lights on the LawnFlagstaff Festival Season:• Native American Heritage Festival• Chili Festival• Pickin in the Pines• Festival of Science• Oktoberfest• Celebraciones de la GenteThe full festival line-up is available at discoverflagstaff.com and be sure to enter festival sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes and tickets! Fire restrictions are in effect, please be fire aware, and stay and play responsibly.

