June 21, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Urges US Attorney General Garland to Stop Attacks on Pro-Life Charities

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ATTORNEY GENERAL MIYARES URGES US ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND TO STOP ATTACKS ON PRO-LIFE CHARITIES

RICHMOND, VA - In a pointed letter sent today to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Attorney General Jason Miyares and 18 other state attorneys general urged Garland to take swift action in response to recent domestic terrorist acts against pro-life charities, calling the lack of action intolerable, politically motivated and in violation of his oath of office.

The attorneys general argue that since the early May leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, “charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked almost daily and terrorized.”

Although the attacks began last month, it was only last week that the FBI announced that it would investigate them. The letter calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously investigate and prosecute these illegal acts.

“The Federal Government’s lack of action on this pattern of terrorism is unacceptable. Radical progressive organizations like Jane’s Revenge have been actively encouraging their supporters to harass and harm Pregnancy Centers and the people who work there. It is the U.S. Attorney General’s legal duty to investigate these criminal attacks on pro-life charities,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The letter suggests that the Department of Justice begin its investigations with Jane’s Revenge, a radical progressive group that has declared “open season” on pro-life charities by urging its members “to paint, to burn, to cut, (and) to jam” pro-life centers and advocates. Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Centers in Virginia have also been vandalized.

“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” the attorneys general wrote.

Attorney General Miyares and his colleagues also offer state assistance with the investigations.

Read the full letter HERE:

###