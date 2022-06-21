Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Market share is projected to reach USD 10.94 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7%: Straits Research

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the next few years. The Asia-Pacific cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market was valued at USD 1,231 Million in 2021. The global cardiac resynchronization therapy market size was valued at USD 6 billion in 2021. It is predicted to reach USD 10.94 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022-2030)

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiac resynchronization therapy is a treatment that assists patients with arrhythmias and other disease-related abnormalities restore their heartbeat. It is especially valuable for those who have heart failure since their left and right heart segments do not pump together. The major reason for the market growth is rapid technological advancement. Prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle, increasing older population, and growing incidences of cardiovascular illnesses are all driving overall growth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cardiac-resynchronization-therapy-market/request-sample





Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Propel the Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market

Despite advances in diagnosis and intervention, unexpected cardiac death remains a primary cause of death, accounting for roughly half of all cardiovascular-related deaths. The rising prevalence of heart illnesses and comorbidities will drive up the market for cardiac resynchronization therapy devices . One of the primary reasons for mortality worldwide is heart failure. As per the CDC, over 6.2 million persons in the United States are suffering from heart problems as of September 2020.

Furthermore, the American College of Cardiology Foundation reports that the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders has nearly quadrupled from 271 million in 1990 to 523 million in 2019. As a result, the higher incidence of cardiovascular disorders is projected to augment a variety of treatment alternatives, particularly cardiac resynchronization therapy gadgets.





Technological Advancements to Offer Growth Opportunities for Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market

CRTs have received various upgrades, including improved battery life and lower size. As a consequence, producers have prioritized the development of new CRTs.

Furthermore, technical developments and digitization in healthcare technologies, as well as an increase in emerging regions with an expanding geriatric population profile, will generate new opportunities for the cardiac resynchronization treatment market during the anticipated period of 2022-2030.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/cardiac-resynchronization-therapy-market/global/





Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19, an infectious respiratory disease, has sparked enormous movements in the healthcare industry, with firms, countries, and organizations racing to discover therapeutic and preventive approaches. Countries, organizations, and corporations have been devising strategies and reacting accordingly to the current scenario. COVID-19's impact was exacerbated in several nations by other catastrophes, such as African swine flu or wildfires.

The CRT devices sector, like other enterprises, has been severely impacted. COVID-19 has had a significant influence on the market, including supply chain problems, a drop in sales, a decrease in demand due to the abandonment of elective surgeries, and operational challenges. For example, Abbott, a global leader in the cardiac rhythm management device industry, reported a reduction in cardiovascular sales growth in 2020.





Market Recovery Timeline

Following the early shock and uncertainty caused by COVID-19, corporations and organizations began making remedial efforts to assist the economy and companies in recovering. Policy and monetary expansion, relaxation of constraints, limited exemptions, and other growth strategies were among the measures implemented. In 2020, Abbott, for example, will launch four diagnostic tests for COVID-19. The high returns on these sales compensate for revenue losses in other company divisions.

The COVID-19 epidemic has advanced the use of telemedicine to electronically monitor and manage cardiac patients. This pattern is predicted to continue following the pandemic. Remote surveillance has developed as a strategy for reducing the danger of viral exposure, particularly in cardiac patients. Overall, the pandemic has had a considerable impact on the cardiac rhythm management devices sector, creating the potential for those who are willing to take advantage of them.





Regional Insights

Based on regions, the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market is segmented into Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The North America cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) segment dominated the global market during the forecast period. The North America cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market was valued at USD 2,311 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach an expected value of USD 4,167 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Its expansion can be ascribed to a variety of factors, including increased knowledge of the virtues of cardiovascular devices, increased disposable money, and the provision of improved healthcare facilities. During the projected timeframe, the existence of major service providers with superior healthcare solutions is anticipated to further drive market expansion. Moreover, lack of physical activity as a result of a sedentary lifestyle might improve the chance of developing chronic heart problems, thus increasing the requirement for cardiovascular care.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the next few years. The Asia-Pacific cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market was valued at USD 1,231 Million in 2021. It is predicted to reach a value of USD 2,487 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8%. This is due to rising medical infrastructure, an older population, positive financial conditions, strategic actions by significant firms, and an increase in the frequency of heart disorders.





Key Insights

The global cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market size was valued at USD 6 billion in 2021. It is predicted to reach at USD 10,948 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

during the forecast period (2022-2030). The global cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices are segmented into CRT defibrillators and CRT pacemakers . The global CRT-D market dominated the market. It was valued at USD 3,411 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach an expected value of USD 5,534 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6% .

. The global CRT-D market dominated the market. It was valued at USD 3,411 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach an expected value of USD 5,534 Million by 2030 at a . Based on end-use, the global cardiac resynchronization therapy is broadly categorized into hospitals, cardiac centers, and others. The hospital segment was valued at USD 3,045 Million in 2021. it is expected to reach an expected value of USD 5,595 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cardiac-resynchronization-therapy-market/request-sample





Competitive Landscape

The key market players are

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK

MicroPort Scientific Corporation





Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Market: Segmentation

By Product

CRT-Defibrillator

CRT-Pacemaker

By End-Use

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Why rely on the traditional approach to study the market when you have a concise report to make your work easy?

We at Straits Research produce high-quality, authenticated, and genuine market reports with in-depth analysis to study each and every aspect of the global market.

With our reports, understand the market better through the latest versions of data presentation, unlike the conventional excel sheets and data pointers.

Study the market happenings in a more dramatic and exciting way through interactive dashboards and graphical representations, which will make you understand the market easily with approximate facts and figures.

Visit Straits Research to get a FREE Sample Report and know how we interactively present the data, unlike the traditional sheets with immense data that makes it havoc of a task to understand.





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Product Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 CRT-Defibrillator

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 CRT-Pacemaker

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 End User Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Cardiac Centers

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Medtronic

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Abbott

8.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.6 BIOTRONIK

8.7 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cardiac-resynchronization-therapy-market/toc





Market News

In October 2021 , Boston Scientific Corporation agreed to acquire Baylis Medical Company, Inc. This acquisition added to its structural heart and electrophysiology portfolios and was expected to be valued at USD 1.75 billion.

, Boston Scientific Corporation agreed to acquire Baylis Medical Company, Inc. This acquisition added to its structural heart and electrophysiology portfolios and was expected to be valued at USD 1.75 billion. In May 2020 , Biotronik, Inc. partnered with Acutus Medical to provide a comprehensive portfolio for the catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, such as electrophysiology, mapping, and ablation products, across select markets, including Europe & Asia. This supported the company’s growth strategy and expanded its portfolio.

, Biotronik, Inc. partnered with Acutus Medical to provide a comprehensive portfolio for the catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, such as electrophysiology, mapping, and ablation products, across select markets, including Europe & Asia. This supported the company’s growth strategy and expanded its portfolio. In October 2021 , MicroPort acquired Hemovent GmbH, a Germany-based ECLS company, for USD 138.71 million. This expanded its operations in Germany.

, MicroPort acquired Hemovent GmbH, a Germany-based ECLS company, for USD 138.71 million. This expanded its operations in Germany. In June 2021, MicroPort CRM launched Borea and Alizea pacemakers with Bluetooth connectivity and streamlined remote monitoring in Europe, after receiving CE mark approval.

News Media

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market: Providing a Better Health Channel

Top 10 Medical Device Companies in the World

Where Will The Global Economy Stand After Coronavirus Pandemic?





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market : Information by Devices (Holter Monitor), Application (Bradycardia), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics), and Region-Forecast till 2029

Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market : Information by Application (Ultrasound Systems, MRI, Endoscope), Application (Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery) — Forecast Till 2026

Nifedipine Market : Information by Type (Nifedipine Controlled-Release Tablets), Application (Heart Failure), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market : Information by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators) End User and Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com