Asia to Lead in Terms of New Build and Expansion LNG Regasification Capacity Growth | Globaldata Plc

The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification capacity was 53.9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, 26 new LNG regasification terminals were announced, eight terminals were stalled, and four terminals were canceled since May 2021. Asian continues to lead globally among the regions, in terms of new build and expansion regasification capacity growth, contributing around 75% of the total global capacity additions.



The LNG Regasification Terminals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast report offered by GlobalData Plc provides historical LNG regasification capacities data from 2016 to 2021 and outlook up to 2026. It also gives a comprehensive overview of new build and expansion LNG regasification capacity additions and capital expenditure outlook by key countries with details of major planned and announced LNG regasification projects globally up to 2026.

Major Planned Projects in the LNG Regasification Terminals Industry

Kakinada GBS Floating

Thessaloniki Floating

Mangaluru Floating

Le Havre Floating

Brunsbuettel Floating





Kakinada GBS Floating is an announced offshore LNG regasification terminal expected to start operations by 2024 in the Bay of Bengal, India. Crown LNG India AS is the operator while Crown LNG Holding AS has entire equity in the project.

LNG Regasification Terminals Capacity by Region

Africa

Asia

Caribbean

Central America

Europe

The Former Soviet Union

Middle East

North America

Oceania

South America

China, Vietnam, Philippines, India, and Pakistan are the key countries in Asia accounting for the majority of the LNG regasification capacity of the region.

LNG Regasification Terminals Capacity by Region

Leading Companies in the LNG Regasification Terminals Industry

Shell plc

The Blackstone Group Inc

Exxon Mobil Corp

Koninklijke Vopak NV

China Petrochemical Corp

POLY GCL Petroleum Investment Ltd

Korea Gas Corp

SK Inc

China National Petroleum Corp

Publigaz SA

LNG Regasification Terminals Industry Overview

Market Volume 2022 53.9 tcf Forecast Period 2022-2026 Key Regions Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central America, Europe, the Former Soviet Union, North America, Oceania, and South America Major Planned Projects



Kakinada GBS Floating, Thessaloniki Floating, Mangaluru Floating, Le Havre Floating, and Brunsbuettel Floating Leading Companies Shell plc, The Blackstone Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Koninklijke Vopak NV, China Petrochemical Corp, POLY GCL Petroleum Investment Ltd, Korea Gas Corp, SK Inc, China National Petroleum Corp, and Publigaz SA

LNG Regasification Terminals Market Report Scope

Historical LNG regasification capacities data from 2016 to 2021, outlook up to 2026.

New build and expansion LNG regasification capacity additions key countries.

New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies globally.

Total CAPEX of new build and expansion LNG regasification projects by region, key countries, and companies.

Details of major planned and announced LNG regasification projects globally up to 2026.



FAQs

What is the LNG regasification industry capacity in 2022?

The global LNG regasification capacity was 53.9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in 2022.

What are major planned projects in the LNG regasification terminals industry?

The major planned projects in the LNG regasification terminals industry are Kakinada GBS Floating, Thessaloniki Floating, Mangaluru Floating, Le Havre Floating, and Brunsbuettel Floating.

Which are the key regions in the LNG regasification terminals industry?

The key regions in the LNG regasification industry are Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, the Former Soviet Union, North America, Oceania, and South America.

Which are the leading companies in the LNG regasification terminals market?

The leading companies in the LNG regasification market are Shell plc, The Blackstone Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Koninklijke Vopak NV, China Petrochemical Corp, POLY GCL Petroleum Investment Ltd, Korea Gas Corp, SK Inc, China National Petroleum Corp, and Publigaz SA.

