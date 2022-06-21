The global plaque modification devices market is expected to surge owing to the increase in sedentary lifestyles among the population across the globe which is one of the major risk factors for developing arterial plaque. Moreover, an increase in approval and launch of plaque modification devices is further anticipated to raise the adoption of these devices in the upcoming years.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plaque Modification Devices Market to Witness Immense Growth at a CAGR of 8.09% by 2027 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Plaque Modification Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, plaque modification devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key plaque modification devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Plaque Modification Devices Market

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global plaque modification devices market during the forecast period.

The leading plaque modification devices companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, Shockwave Medical, Inc., Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Avinger, REX MEDICAL, Ra Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Penumbra, Inc., Stryker, Microvention, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, ARGON MEDICAL., Inari Medical, Nitiloop, Soundbite Medical Solutions, Rontis Corporation , and several others are currently working in the plaque modification devices market.

, and several others are currently working in the plaque modification devices market. In September 2021, Abbott acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots.

acquired a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots. In February 2021, Shockwave Medical, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, received Pre-Market Approval from the US FDA for the company’s sonic pressure wave device to treat severely calcified coronary artery disease.

a medical device company focused on developing Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, received Pre-Market Approval from the US FDA for the company’s sonic pressure wave device to treat severely calcified coronary artery disease. In January 2021, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. received CE Mark for Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System.

received CE Mark for Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System. Thus, owing to such development activities in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the plaque modification devices market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to plaque modification devices, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Plaque Modification Devices Market Report

Plaque Modification Devices

Plaques are fatty, waxy substances such as cholesterol, cellular waste products, calcium, and fibrin that deposits in the walls of the artery. These depositions can narrow the artery and reduce the blood flow. Sometimes, plaques can also rupture and create a blood clot at the rupture site. Plaque modification devices are intended to remove plaque and other debris from the arteries, which carry the blood to the heart and brain.

Plaque Modification Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global plaque modification devices market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global plaque modification devices market and is projected to hold its market position during the study period. This domination is owing to the rise in the cases of the target population in the region.

In addition, the increase in strategic business activities by the key players present in the region and actively manufacturing plaque modification devices to expand their market presence would also contribute to the growth of plaque modification devices in the region in the upcoming years.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the plaque modification devices market, get a snapshot of the Plaque Modification Devices Market Analysis

Plaque Modification Devices Market Dynamics

The plaque modification devices market is now gaining traction because of the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Additionally, age is a significant factor in plaque growth. Furthermore, the approval of technologically improved plaque removal devices in different regions throughout the world would contribute to the expansion of the plaque modification devices market.

However, the stringent regulatory clearance process for plaque modification devices and complications connected with devices and surgical procedures are anticipated to hinder plaque modification devices market growth.

Moreover, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for plaque modification devices in the market decreased. This was because many routine procedures and outpatient visits were temporarily suspended, and global healthcare facilities were temporarily focused on managing the burden of COVID-19 patients during the initial lockdown period. However, owing to the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines across the globe, there was a significant improvement in the resumption of activities across various domains, including healthcare services, thereby paving the way for a sound recovery period for the plaque modification devices market.

Get a sneak peek at the plaque modification devices market dynamics @ Plaque Modification Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the plaque modification devices Market Report

Coverage: Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Atherectomy Devices, Thrombectomy Devices, Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices, Embolic Protection Devices, Others

Atherectomy Devices, Thrombectomy Devices, Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices, Embolic Protection Devices, Others Market Segmentation By Application: Coronary Artery Diseases, Peripheral Artery Diseases, Neurovascular Diseases

Coronary Artery Diseases, Peripheral Artery Diseases, Neurovascular Diseases Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key plaque modification devices Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, Shockwave Medical, Inc., Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Avinger, REX MEDICAL, Ra Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Penumbra, Inc., Stryker, Microvention, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, ARGON MEDICAL., Inari Medical, Nitiloop, Soundbite Medical Solutions, Rontis Corporation, among others

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, Shockwave Medical, Inc., Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Avinger, REX MEDICAL, Ra Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Penumbra, Inc., Stryker, Microvention, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, ARGON MEDICAL., Inari Medical, Nitiloop, Soundbite Medical Solutions, Rontis Corporation, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The plaque modification devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% to reach about USD 1.93 billion by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the plaque modification devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Plaque Modification Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Plaque Modification Devices Market 7 Plaque Modification Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Plaque Modification Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the plaque modification devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Plaque Modification Devices Market Outlook

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

