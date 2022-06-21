Omega 3 PUFA Market Size, Trends and Forecast | 360 Research Report | Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness about the health benefits provided by omega-3 PUFA and shift in preference from curative healthcare to preventive healthcare.

Market Size – USD 5.12 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – Extensive use of omega-3 PUFA in dietary supplements and infant formula” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global omega-3 PUFA market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.71 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The projected growth figures are attributed to increasing awareness about the array of health benefits provided by omega-3, a shift in preference from curative healthcare to preventive healthcare, and favorable government regulations.

The report further discusses in detail the key factors influencing the growth of the market. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributor to the market growth. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and manufacturing processes due to the lockdowns and border restrictions. The report further explores the total impact of the pandemic on the Omega 3 PUFA Market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clinical studies have shown the preventive and therapeutic effects of omega-3 PUFAs on various illnesses such as coronary heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric, and inflammatory diseases. There is an increasing demand for omega-3 in functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, infant formula, animal feed & pet food. The commercial production processes, in turn, is expected to drive market’s growth during the forecast period.

The study provides crucial insights into the competitive and regional landscape of the Omega 3 PUFAvertical in accordance with the key companies that have gained a strong presence in the market. The study presents a breakdown of the competitive reach of the Omega 3 PUFA Market and provides extensive profiling of the companies involved.

The key competitors profiled in the report are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Golden Omega S.A., Omega Protein Corporation, GC Rieber Oil, Royal DSM, Solutex GC, Pharma Marine AS, and Arista Industries, Inc.

The report also provides substantial information with regards to the market share held by each player along with details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, revenue contribution, gross profit margins, and expansion plans. It also sheds light on the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and corporate deals, among others.

Regional Analysis:

The research report segments the regional reach of the Omega 3 PUFA Market extensively. According to the research report, the market has steadily established its presence in key regions across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report includes an analysis of the industry share that these regions have gained along with a study of the growth opportunities each region offers. Moreover, the growth rate at which the market is set to expand in these regions is also offered in the report.

The report assesses the market scope in the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of Report

In March 2020, GC Rieber Oils, a Norwegian producer of marine-derived omega-3 concentrates, collaborated with Barrington Nutritionals to distribute its Vivo mega omega-3 fish oils line in Mexico and the US market to expand the application of Vivomega oils in the functional food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical sectors.

In May 2020, Royal DSM, a purpose-led, global science-based company dealing in nutrition, health, and sustainable living, launched a high-quality life’s DHA SF55-O200DS oil for maternal and infant nutrition solutions. Life’s DHA SF55-O200DS, a sustainable plant-based alternative to fish oil produced from Schizochytrium algae, supports infant health and development and can be consumed in a single, convenient dose.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 and is expected to register a stable CAGR during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the array of health benefits provided by omega-3 PUFA among the consumers, willingness to spend more on nutritional products, fortified food product availability, and approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to include omega-3 drugs in a diet for better heart health application are the key factors driving the market growth. The American Health Association recommends eating one to two servings of seafood per week to reduce the risk of heart problems. The US is a major contributor to growth of omega-3 PUFA market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Market Segmentation:

The Omega 3 PUFA Market report segments the industry into key segments and sub-segments and offers insight into the segment expected to show significant growth over the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented omega-3 PUFA market based on type, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Marine Source

Plant Source

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Functional Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Others

