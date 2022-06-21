MDC announces temporary closing of shooting range at Perry Memorial Conservation Area

Body

Knob Noster, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on June 27 will temporarily close the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County. Maintenance and improvement projects at the range prompt the closure.

MDC will be making improvements to backstops and berms as well as other routine maintenance and facility improvements at the shooting range during the closure. A completion date is undetermined and could be affected by weather conditions. But the range should be reopened by late summer in time for both recreational target shooting and hunters wishing to practice accuracy or sight in scopes on rifles.

The range serves people from nearby communities such as Warrensburg, Sedalia, Knob Noster, and Concordia. MDC provides a range with four 25-yard lanes, three 50-yard lanes, and two 100-yard lanes. Safety features include a covered firing line, enhanced backstops and side berms. The range is in an excavated area with a tall earthen berm behind the target areas.

For more information about MDC shooting ranges, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZZF.