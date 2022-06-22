Attorney Starts Petition To Compel TX To Admit Online Law School Graduates With Out Of State Bar Admission to TX Bar

Attorney Starts Petition Drive To Compel Texas To Admit Online Law School Graduates With Out Of State Bar Admissions to Texas State Bar Everybody has a right to a quality education, even online. Yet regulatory agencies do not recognize their credentials. Is this fair? Sign the petition today.

Federal lawsuit alleges violation of constitutional right to due process and equal protection

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid pandemic demonstrated the value of online learning, particularly in higher education. The pandemic’s influence continues to wane, but one attorney is spearheading a public effort to promote online-only distance learning as a valuable alternative to traditional law schools.

Attorney Nelson A. Locke, Esq. has founded the Virtual Education Is Real Education initiative. He has started a petition drive that would compel the state of Texas to allow graduates from fully online law schools to be admitted to the Texas bar.

VIRTUAL EDUCATION IS REAL EDUCATION

Locke established a successful law practice in California in 2013 after passing the state’s two rigorous bar exams. In addition, he has been admitted to the federal bar in five different states and is now seeking to be admitted to the bar in Texas.

Locke earned both his bachelor’s degree and law degree at colleges that offer 100% online courses. In particular, his law alma mater – Concord Law School at Purdue University – has a reputation for excellence.

Despite his qualifications, Locke isn’t allowed to practice law in Texas. The state prohibits graduates of any fully online law school, even if the graduate is accepted to another state’s bar association, from being admitted to the Texas bar.

In addition to the petition drive, he has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern Division of Texas against the nine members of the Texas Board of Law Examiners (TBLE). The suit alleges that the state violates the constitutional right to due process and equal protection.

CONCORD PROVES THE QUALITY OF VIRTUAL EDUCATION

Established in 1998, Concord was the nation’s first fully online law school. In 2020, it was granted full accreditation by the State Bar of California. California is one of the few states to accredit law schools independently of the ABA. Graduates from those schools are accepted by many states for admission to the bar.

“My legal education has been rigorous, and included passing the two most difficult bar exams in the nation,” Locke said. “Although I have met all of the requirements in Texas, I was denied admission with no due process or actual review of my experience as a practicing attorney from another state.”

TEXAS HIDES BEHIND AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION RULES

Texas is relying on a smokescreen provided by the American Bar Association (ABA), Locke said. The ABA flatly rejects accreditation for schools that offer online-only law degrees. Texas uses that rule to prohibit candidates who graduate from non-ABA accredited law programs – regardless of their reputation for quality.

This is especially important since 29 states plus the District of Columbia allow graduates of non ABA-accredited schools to be admitted to the bar, while Texas does not. Locke believes that all states should recognize credentials from online-only law schools.

THE PANDEMIC PRODUCED SMALL STEPS

In March 2020, when Covid was first declared as a pandemic, the ABA gave its 199 accredited law schools permission to offer emergency online courses.

Even as the pandemic abated, 140 law schools were allowed to continue online learning for Spring 2022. Those schools can continue to offer online courses that don’t affect their status or accreditation with the ABA.

The ABA also approved a pilot project at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio. Beginning this fall, 25 students will be able to earn their J.D. with fully online education.

BRING TEXAS INTO THE 21ST CENTURY

“Online law schools such as Concord can provide a rigorous education that produces skilled attorneys who should be allowed to practice anywhere in the U.S.,” Nelson said. “Given the fact that an online education compares favorably with ABA-accredited schools nationwide, it makes no sense for Texas to prohibit them from practicing within that jurisdiction.”

You can support Locke’s effort to compel Texas to allow graduates from online-only law schools like Concord to practice law within the state.