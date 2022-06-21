VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases Scams at a Glance: Keep Your Cool
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today marks the beginning of summer and as Floridians start turning down the thermostat, Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning about HVAC scams. Attorney General Moody is releasing Scams at a Glance: Keep Your Cool. This new resource is full of information to help Floridians spot and avoid scams while trying to repair, replace or service air conditioning units.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Floridians, especially our seniors, could not endure the hot Florida summer without air conditioning. So, when an HVAC unit malfunctions, they rush to have their units fixed. Bad actors may attempt to take advantage of the situation to sell unneeded repairs—or entire new systems. To help Floridians avoid these schemes, I am releasing Scams at a Glance: Keep Your Cool. This new resource is full of information to help consumers avoid common scams associated with AC repair.”
Scams at a Glance: Keep Your Cool outlines several common air-conditioning related schemes, such as:
The resource also highlights general tips to avoid being fooled by scammers:
To download Scams at a Glance: Keep Your Cool in English, click here.
To download Scams at a Glance: Keep Your Cool in Spanish, click here.
Floridians can report scams to Attorney General Moody’s office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, or by filing a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com. Complaints against contractors can also be filed with appropriate licensing authorities, including the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the applicable county contractor licensing board.
Last September, Attorney General Moody secured nearly half a million dollars following the shutdown of an HVAC scheme run by 10 companies that targeted Floridians. The companies allegedly operated a bait-and-switch air-conditioning scheme by luring consumers with advertisements for extremely low-cost services. Then, once in consumers’ homes, the companies refused to provide the low-cost services, claiming that the air ducts were contaminated or contained dangerous mold without conducting proper testing. The judgment secured $490,000, with most of the money going back to victims of the deceptive practices.
