Allen University wraps inaugural STEM camp for rising high school juniors and seniors

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 18, 2022, Allen University in conjunction with Richland District 2, Florence Schools 1 and 3, and Fairfield County Schools, completed its summer STEM camp for high school juniors and seniors. The program was created to provide students with professional mentors who support their success in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM.)

"It’s a great opportunity to introduce high school students to STEM, '' says Dr. Oluwole Ariyo, Associate Professor for Biology at Allen. Each student gets the opportunity to learn techniques in biology and chemistry through guidance and hands-on experience."

A student told WACH Fox News, she was happy to expand her knowledge in the subject. Aspiring STEM professionals like Madison R. explains why she chose this camp; "I like that science is all around us. Science is in space, like the stars we see, the air we breathe, the grass that we touch, it's all around us. I think it's beautiful to learn about the world around us."

Students completed this six-day program with biotech knowledge, professional mentorships, and limitless opportunities in the world of STEM.

Other

