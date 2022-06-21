Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,347 in the last 365 days.

FWC and volunteers work to restore aquatic habitat in Lake George

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) led a freshwater habitat restoration project on Lake George in Volusia County on June 18.

Over 45 volunteers joined FWC staff in planting more than 50,000 eelgrass plants along the shallow shoreline areas of the lake. Eelgrass is a native aquatic plant species that not only provides foraging and protective habitat for a variety of fish and wildlife species but also enhances water quality by filtering nutrients, improving water clarity and stabilizing river sediments.

Lake George is the second-largest lake in the state at approximately 46,000 acres in size. Historically, the lake contained thousands of acres of submersed native plants in shallow areas, primarily eelgrass, which provided important habitat and food for native fish and wildlife. This vegetation disappeared from the lake following Hurricane Irma in September of 2017 and has yet to re-establish.

“Volunteers were an integral part of this restoration effort,” said Dan Kolterman, project manager for the FWC’s Aquatic Habitat Restoration and Enhancement Section. “We thank all the volunteers involved for giving up their Saturday and doing such a great job on Lake George. Their investment in the lake is apparent and the FWC appreciates them working side-by-side with our staff.”

Fence enclosures are being used to protect most of the eelgrass from plant-eating fish and animals until the plants become established. Eelgrass was also planted outside of the fenced area to evaluate impacts from being fed upon by fish and wildlife. Fences are marked by tall PVC pipes with reflective markings.

The FWC and its partners continually work together to enhance and restore fish and wildlife habitat in Florida. For more information about the FWC’s Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration projects, visit MyFWC.com/AquaticHabitats.

You just read:

FWC and volunteers work to restore aquatic habitat in Lake George

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.