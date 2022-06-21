Cell Culture Market Size to Worth Around US$ 52.65 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global cell culture market size is expected to be worth around US$ 52.65 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell culture market size was valued at US$ 21.95 billion in 2021. The surging awareness regarding the benefits of cell based vaccines, rising prevalence of cancer and other diseases, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increasing investments in the cell based research studies, rising focus towards personalized medicines, growing adoption of single use technologies, and rising technological advancements in the cell culture techniques are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global cell culture market.



Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1803

As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2020, there were around 10 million deaths and 19.3 million new cases of cancer recorded across the globe. The rising prevalence of cancer is significantly boosting the demand for the monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and hence, the demand for the cell culture is bolstering.

Moreover, the rapid emergence and rapidly growing adoption of the 3D cell culture techniques is further fueling the growth of the global cell culture market. The rising investments towards the development of cell based vaccines and drugs is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, the various developmental strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions are expected to significantly contribute towards the market growth in the forthcoming future.

Report Highlights

Based on product , the consumables segment dominated the market. The extensive usage of consumables in the research activities and the presence of huge number of research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and numerous contract manufacturing and contract research organizations has led to the extensive demand for the consumables across the globe.

, the consumables segment dominated the market. The extensive usage of consumables in the research activities and the presence of huge number of research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and numerous contract manufacturing and contract research organizations has led to the extensive demand for the consumables across the globe. Based on the application, the drug discovery is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. The rising prevalence of various chronic and gene related diseases has fueled the demand for the innovative therapies and vaccines to effectively treat the diseases. The biopharma companies are extensively investing in the drug discovery and development activities to develop new and effective therapies.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 21.95 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 52.65 Billion CAGR 10.21% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BioSpherix, Ltd., Cell Culture Company, LLC , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC , Lonza, Eppendorf AG, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1803

Regional Snapshot

North America was the leading cell culture market in 2021. The outbreak of COVID-19 diseases and its rapid spread across the globe has attracted huge investments in the research studies that exponentially contributed to the growth of the cell culture market. Moreover, the North America region is the home to several top biopharmaceutical companies and several contract manufacturing and research organizations that spurs the demand for the cell culture techniques exponentially. The various government policies in US supports the medical research activities as the healthcare is one of the major industries in US. Healthcare expenditure accounted for around 18% of the US GDP in 2018.In 2016, The Human Cancer Models Initiative was undertaken to grow 1,000 new cell line for scientific studies within a period of three years. The favorable government support in medical research studies has significantly fostered the growth of the North America cell culture market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. The presence of several top research institutes and contract research organizations significantly boosts the demand for the cell culture consumables. The rising demand for the development of various new and innovative drugs and vaccines is bolstering the growth of the Asia Pacific cell culture market.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Surging awareness regarding the advantages of cell-based vaccines

Climate change, rising global population, and rising contact between animals and human has increased the risks of outbreaks of new viruses. Influenza, Swine Flu, and COVID-19 are some examples. This is a major factor that is boosting the need for cell based medical research studies to develop cell based vaccines to treat the various viruses and infections. Previously, the cell culture techniques has helped in the development of vaccines for various diseases such as smallpox, polio, rotavirus, hepatitis, and chickenpox. Therefore, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of cell based vaccines is expected to drive the growth of the cell culture market.

Restraint

High costs involved in cell biology research

The cell biology involves research and development on new therapies like gene therapies and stem cell therapies. A high capital investment is required in the acquisition of various equipment and consumables that facilitates cell based biology research. Moreover, maintaining quality of the research studies and compliances to the regulatory guidelines has fueled the costs involved. Thus the high costs is a major restraining factor in the cell culture market.

Opportunity

Surging demand for the 3D cell culture

The various advantages of the 3D cell culture over the 2D cell culture is boosting the demand for the 3D cell culture techniques. The greater stability and extended life spans of the 3D cell cultures over the 2D counterpart has boosted the adoption of the 3D cell culture across the globe. The rising adoption of the 3D cell culture is expected to drive the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Challenge

Generation of plastic wastes

The extensive usage of the plastic consumables in the cell based research activities generates a huge volume of plastic wastes. Plastics are non-biodegradable are have a negative impact on the environment. The disposal of the plastic wastes has emerged as a major challenge for the market players.

Recent Development

In October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its first cell culture media, which can remain stable when stored at room temperature.





Market Segmentation

By Product

Equipment Centrifuges Culture Systems/Bioreactors Biosafety Equipment Cryostorage Equipment Pipetting Instruments Incubators Cell Culture Vessels Others

Consumables Reagents Growth Factors & Cytokines Albumin Protease inhibitor Thrombin Attachment Factors Amino Acids

Sera Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) Others

Media Chemically Defined Classical Media Lysogeny Broth Serum Free Protein Free Specialty Media







By Application

Drug Discovery

Biopharmaceuticals Monoclonal antibodies Vaccines production Other therapeutic proteins

Tissue Culture and Engineering Cell and gene therapy Other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications

Vaccine Production

Gene Therapy

Others





By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Other

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1803

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R