Global Seed Coating Materials Market Is Projected To Increase from a Valuation of US$ 1.74 Billion In 2021 To US$ 3.41 Billion By The End Of 2032: Fact.MR Study

“Governments across the world are putting more focus on sustainable agriculture. Market expansion is fueled by greater knowledge of commercial seed consumption, which contributes to a greater value of seed coating materials. Farmers' high adoption rates reflect their contentment with the products, which provide a wide range of benefits, from more convenient and flexible crop management to lower production costs,” says a Fact.MR analyst

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global seed coating materials market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032.



Seed coatings have developed with advancements in farming, such as the use of farm equipment and commercial seeds in crop cultivation. Farmers have begun treating high-value planting seeds with chemicals and using coating materials to arrange agricultural planting operations in the field to protect high-value planting seeds.

Use of seed coatings to deliver helpful microbes to plants has been shown to boost agricultural yield and the quality of food. Farmers are becoming more conscious of the usage of genetically-modified seeds, material-coated seeds, and hybrid seeds as the use of contemporary technology and investments in agriculture increase.

Development of biodegradable seed coverings to reduce pollution and unexplored potential in new markets present promising growth prospects. The global seed coating materials market is expected to be driven by a growing focus on increasing the appearance, nutritional value, and quality of seeds, as well as protecting them from insect attacks.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global seed coating materials market to reach valuation of US$ 3.41 billion by 2032.

Market in North America projected to increase at 7.2% CAGR over forecast period.

Market in Europe accounts for 24.8% share of global market.

Demand for cereals & grains expected to rise at 8.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Winning Strategy

Seed bulking, marketing techniques, and preventive solutions are all areas where major competitors in the market are focusing on.

For instance,

In 2021, BASF, a German chemical manufacturer, introduced Flo Rite Pro 2805, a next-generation seed coating polymer for seed treatment that is based on innovative polymer technology.

In 2022, Croda International teamed up with Xampla to develop a 100% recyclable seed coating that is free of microplastics. Croda International is leading the seed coating material industry thanks to this agreement.

Key Segments Covered in Seed Coating Materials Industry Research

Seed Coating Materials Market by Type : Polymers Pellets Colorants Minerals/Pumice Other Types

Seed Coating Materials Market by Crop : Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Flowers & Ornamentals Oilseeds & Pulses Other Crops

Seed Coating Materials Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global seed coating materials market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (polymers, pellets, colorants, minerals/pumice, other types) and crop (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, flowers & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, other crops), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

