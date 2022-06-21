State of Yucatan Launches the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy State of Yucatan Launches the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy State of Yucatan Launches the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy

The state of Yucatan’s Ministry of Tourism has launched a new campaign aiming to increase awareness of its cuisine, an important part of its tourism offering.

"The Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy” places our food as part of the axis of our campaign. There is no better way to narrate the identity and history of Yucatan than in its flavors and gastronomy.” — Michelle Fridman, Minister of Tourism