MDC offers free canoeing and kayaking class July 7 at Chillicothe

Chillicothe, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class in canoeing and kayaking from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 7, at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center near Chillicothe. This class is for newcomers who want to learn paddle sport skills. The class is presented in partnership with the Grand River Family YMCA.

Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will demonstrate skills such as paddling techniques, entering and exiting canoes and kayaks, and safety on the water. Participants will gain the knowledge they need to enjoy canoeing or kayaking. The class will include some paddling time on the pond at the Litton Center. Participants who wish to can practice getting back on kayaks or canoes and should dress accordingly, but that is not required.

This class is for participants ages 12 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. All participants must wear life jackets at all times while on the water. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/458.

