Whole Exome Sequencing Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

Whole exome sequencing is a widely used and important next-generation sequencing technique that efficiently sequences all protein-coding regions in a genome

Increasing research and development activities, advancements in genomics, and rising awareness regarding benefits of whole exome sequencing are some key factors expected to drive market growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global whole exome sequencing market size is expected to be significantly robust in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of genetic disorders, rising awareness regarding whole exome sequencing, and rapid development of advanced diagnostic methods for treatment of genetic disorders are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, whole exome sequencing is cost-effective as compared to whole genome sequencing methods and has a higher efficiency of detecting genetic variations or mutations that alter protein sequences and this has boosted its adoption in academic and scientific research.

The global Whole Exome Sequencing Market report delivers a comprehensive overview of the market's global development including its features and forecast.

Market Dynamics:

The global whole exome sequencing market revenue growth has gained momentum over the recent past due to many favorable factors. Key factors such as rapid adoption of leading-edge technologies in the life sciences industry, growing awareness of the advantages of whole exome sequencing technology over the whole genome sequencing technology, significant advancements in genomic research, and increasing research & development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have led to exponential market revenue growth.

Key players in the market include :

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Hoffman-La Roche AG, Eurofins Scientific Group, GENEWIZ, Inc., Knome, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Ambry Genetics Corp., and Beijing Genomics Institute.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Services segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to growing demand for high-throughput data analysis services that offer advanced biometrics visualization to help researchers save resources and time.

Sequencing by synthesis segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of sequencing by synthesis for whole exome sequencing as it generates precise data and minimizes errors.

Personalized medicine segment is expected to register significant revenue share over the forecast period attributed to growing demand for personalized therapies, rising progress in genetic medicine, and application of whole exome sequencing to develop robust diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

Academic institutions and research centers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue to dominate other segments over the forecast period.

Increasing application of whole exome sequencing technique in genetic laboratories, rising investment to accelerate genomic research, and growing research and development activities in biopharmaceutical sector are some key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Segmented the global Whole Exome Sequencing Market :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global whole exome sequencing market on the basis of product, application, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Products

Kits

DNA Fragmentation End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection

Library Preparation Kits

Target Enrichment Kits

Services

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Diagnostics

Cancer

Monogenic Disorders

Diabetes

Others

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Others

The report analyses the market’s regional coverage, focusing primarily on the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Whole Exome Sequencing Market products is expected to drive the demand for Whole Exome Sequencing Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

