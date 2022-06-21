At 3.01% CAGR, Global Blood Filters Market Size to Hit US$ 424.06 Million by 2028 | Blood Filters Industry Trends, Share, Demand, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[217+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Blood Filters Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 381.05 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 424.06 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 3.01% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Macopharma, Haemonetics Corporation, Infomed SA, KANEKA CORPORATION, Kawasumi laboratories. Inc., Sefar AG, Shandong Zhongbaokang Medical Implements Co. Ltd., Nanjing Shuangwei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Others.

NEW YORK, NY, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Blood Filters Market - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Blood Filters Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 381.05 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 424.06 million Mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.01% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Blood Filters? How big is the Blood Filters Industry?

Market Overview:

A blood filter is a screen-type filter that is composed of woven mesh made of polyester or nylon that is used to perform filtration between the product bag and the patient. This filtration is done in order to remove impurities from the blood. These filters are intended to protect patients against macro-aggregates and particulate matter that does not originate from blood components, both of which have the potential to cause injury if they enter the bloodstream. During a blood transfusion, macro-aggregates such as micro-aggregate sites and fibrin aggregates are filtered out of the blood.

The rapid rise in the number of people throughout the world who are afflicted with illness and who have been injured is driving up the demand for blood transfusions. Additionally, an expanding older population as well as an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed on in-patients is both contributing factors that are driving growth in the global market for blood filters.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 381.05 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 424.06 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.01% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Macopharma, Haemonetics Corporation, Infomed SA, KANEKA CORPORATION, Kawasumi laboratories. Inc., Sefar AG, Shandong Zhongbaokang Medical Implements Co. Ltd., Nanjing Shuangwei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Product, Material, Application, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Blood Filters Market: Dynamics

The rising prevalence of blood-transfusion-related ailments such as anemia, sickle cell disease, bleeding disorders such as hemophilia, and cancer, among others, is driving up market value. The growing number of individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) is driving up the demand for blood filtering devices. CKD is frequently caused by high blood pressure and does not improve with time; it hinders normal kidney function and necessitates dialysis, which helps to filter and cleanse the blood with the assistance of an external machine.

Since persons with kidney disease, transplant recipients, and other severe chronic medical conditions are at increased risk of contracting coronavirus, the global pandemic combined-19 is increasing market value. As people's immune systems deteriorate, it becomes more difficult for them to fight infections, thus it is critical that they continue with their regularly scheduled dialysis treatments. Furthermore, the key companies' continued attempts to minimize the cost of procedures are expected to provide significant opportunities during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the risk and high expense connected with the practice of blood transfusion are expected to impede growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Blood Filters Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic induced by the COVID-19 virus presented significant challenges to the healthcare systems in every region of the world. Patients cancelled their appointments as a result of a high increase in covid-19 instances across regions, which had a negative impact on the growth of the blood transfusion filter market. In addition, the implementation of the lockdown resulted in delays throughout the supply chain, which impeded the growth of the market. People only left their homes to seek necessary services at this time because they were obviously terrified of becoming infected with the coronavirus. As a result, market expansion was temporarily restricted.

Blood Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global blood filters market is segregated based on product, material, application, end-user, and region.

End-User Segment Analysis

In terms of end-users, in the forecast period, hospitals held the greatest market share, accounting for a major share of the total. The increased occurrences of trauma and accident cases in hospitals can be ascribed to the segment's rise.

In hospitals, blood transfusion filters are used to check for blood clots and other contaminants.

They increase the safety of an operation that would otherwise be considered risky because of the possibility of infection or transmission of diseases such as hepatitis C, syphilis, HIV/AIDS, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

Application Segment Analysis

In terms of Application, the blood transfusion sector would have the biggest market share in the forecast period, and this dominance is predicted to continue throughout the projection period.

The rising prevalence of blood-related ailments such as hemophilia, cancer, thrombocytopenia, and others, as well as chronic kidney disease (CKD), has increased the demand for total blood transfusion.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global blood filters market include -

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Macopharma

Haemonetics Corporation

Infomed SA

KANEKA CORPORATION

Kawasumi laboratories. Inc.

Sefar AG

Shandong Zhongbaokang Medical Implements Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Shuangwei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Blood Filters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.01% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, The Blood Filters market was valued at around USD 381.05 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 424.06 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on End Users, the blood banking facility market is expected to rise rapidly. In blood banks, blood transfusion filters are used to safeguard patients from contamination during donation.

Based on Application, the blood transfusion sector is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, and this dominance is expected to last throughout the projected period.

On the basis of region, the North America dominates the market in terms of revenue because of the growing older population and the increased frequency of chronic diseases.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Blood Filters industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Blood Filters Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Blood Filters Industry?

What segments does the Blood Filters Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Blood Filters Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for blood filters. Rapid economic development in India, China, and other Asian countries has increased healthcare expenditure and affordability for better healthcare items like blood filters. Increased hospitalization due to the increased frequency of heart problems, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases driving the number of surgical procedures in the country, are important factors expected to drive the blood filter market over the forecast period.

The rapid expansion is owing to constant initiatives by governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in emerging countries to raise awareness about blood donation, as well as the presence of a huge population suffering from serious blood disorders.

The global blood filters market is segmented as follows:

By Product

40 Microns and 70 Microns

100 Microns and 170 Microns

Others

By Material

Polycarbonate

Polyester

ABS

Others

By Application

Blood Processing

Blood Transfusion

By End-User

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



