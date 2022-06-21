$53+ Billion Global Surfactants Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.7% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Surfactants Market finds that the widespread properties offered by Surfactants Market such as detergence, dispersion stabilization, wettability, foam/froth formation, and emulsion are the major driving factors considered in the growth of the Surfactants Market. In addition, increased use of Surfactants Market in pesticide formulations for crop protection, increasing demand for the product because of their low pricing & convenient availability, and changing people's lifestyles around the world are propelling the growth of the Surfactants Market in recent years.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 40.5 Billion in the year 2021.

The Global Surfactants Market size is forecasted to reach USD 53.3 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Surfactants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by type (Anionic surfactants, Non-ionic surfactants, Cationic surfactants, Amphoteric surfactants), by application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

High Usage of Anionic Surfactants Market Drives the Market

Anionic Surfactants Market make up more than half of the Surfactants Market. For eliminating dirt, muck, and some oily stains, anionic Surfactants Market is the best option. Demand for anionic Surfactants Market is expected to rise owing to the stringent environmental regulations. Anionic Surfactants Market are commonly employed in pesticide formulations, as well as in industrial and domestic cleaning. The most common anionic Surfactants Market are biodegradable Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfates (LAS), which can be found in wastewater systems and river water. There is also a growing demand for anionic Surfactants Market in personal care products, such as skincare and hair care products, because of their superior characteristics, such as foaming, cleansing, thickening, solubilizing, emulsifying, antimicrobial effects, penetration enhancement, and other special effects. Hence, the Surfactants Market is expected to rise dramatically over the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of these Surfactants Market in numerous applications. This will provide chances for innovation in application-specific formulations.

Increasing Demand for Green and Bio-Based Surfactants Market Products Drives the Market

Bio-based Surfactants Market are surface-active chemicals that are made from living cells and have high biodegradability & low toxicity. In addition, bio-based Surfactants Market have features including foaming, emulsion stabilization, and surface tension reduction. Furthermore, bio-based Surfactants Market promote microbial degradation, improves hydrocarbon emulsification, and solubilizes hydrocarbon pollutants. It also provides several advantages, such as environmental friendliness, high-temperature resistance, and possible applications in environmental protection. These substitutes for petroleum-based synthetic products have been adopted in response to the growing demand for sustainable technologies.

Additionally, these Surfactants Market offer a wide range of possible applications, including emulsifying agents, biocides for sulfate-reducing bacteria, anticorrosive properties, and many more novels uses. Moreover, bio-based agents are multifunctional compounds formed from microorganism substrates in the culture medium that are miscible between hydrophilic and oily/hydrocarbon type carbon sources. Biotechnology is a key component in the development of bio-based products that can replace petroleum-based products while also being environmentally benign. Thus, all these factors are responsible for the growth of the Surfactants Market in the coming years.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Surfactants market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% during the forecast period.

The Surfactants market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 710.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 957.5 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Surfactants market.



Segmentation of the Global Surfactants Market:

Type Anionic Surfactants Non-Ionic Surfactants Cationic Surfactants Amphoteric Surfactants

Application Home Care Personal Care Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Oilfield Chemicals Food & Beverage Agrochemicals Textiles Elastomers & Plastics Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/surfactants-market-1671

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the chemical industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Surfactants Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the Surfactants Market in 2021, owing to the fast industrialization and rising disposable income of this region. The market is being driven by an increase in the number of manufacturers of bio-based Surfactants Market. In addition, rising demand from the home care and personal care industries also increases the expansion of the Surfactants Market. As Europe is a key trending market for this industry, the increasing cosmetic and textile sectors will help in augmenting the growth of the Surfactants Market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surfactants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by type (Anionic surfactants, Non-ionic surfactants, Cationic surfactants, Amphoteric surfactants), by application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Surfactants Market:

Stepan Company (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nouryon (North Holland)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Croda International PLC (UK)

Recent Developments:

April 2021: Unilever collaborated with Lanza Tech and India Glycols to develop a Surfactants Market generated from carbon emissions from industry. Biotechnologies and a freshly designed supply chain between the three partners, who are working together for the first time, are used in the novel change in production. On April 22nd, World Earth Day, the novel Surfactants Market will be utilized in an OMO (Persil) laundry capsule, which will be launched in China.

July 2020: Pilot Chemical introduced Aspire Surfactants Market Mixtures, which are concentrated blends of potent anionic, non-ionic, and cationic Surfactants Market that are very adaptable and processable. With this launch, the company will target the home care, industrial, and institutional industries with its goods.

March 2020: Nat Sur Fact, a rhamnolipid-based range of bio-Surfactants Market generated from renewable sources, was purchased by Stepan Company from Logos Technologies LLC. The biodegradability, low toxicity, and, in some circumstances, unique antibacterial capabilities of rhamnolipids, a class of bio-Surfactants Market, make them appealing.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Surfactants Market?

How will the Surfactants Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Surfactants Market?

What is the Surfactants market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Surfactants Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Surfactants Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Type Anionic Surfactants Non-Ionic Surfactants Cationic Surfactants Amphoteric Surfactants

Application Home Care Personal Care Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Oilfield Chemicals Food & Beverage Agrochemicals Textiles Elastomers & Plastics Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Stepan Company (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nouryon (North Holland)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Croda International PLC (UK) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

