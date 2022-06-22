MULTIPOINT GROUP LAUNCHES A MAJOR ROADSHOW IN TURKISH CITIES WITH VENDORS AND PARTNERS
MultiPoint Group is pleased to announce that the roadshow will take place on July 04th until July 09th, 2022
Together we will be visiting customer prospects with every partner and introducing innovation, displaying key projects, case studies, panel discussion and roundtable discussions.”ISTANBUL, TURKEY, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just a few weeks ago, MultiPoint Group announced the opening of an office in Turkey. Now, after six weeks of offering the MultiPoint Group products to Value Added Resellers and Systems Integrators in Turkey and Azerbaijan, MultiPoint Group is pleased to announce that the roadshow will take place on July 04th until July 09th, 2022.
An experienced team of MultiPoint's Group will meet with clients of top 10 resellers with selected key technologies.
Our partners in Istanbul and Ankara are KONSALT, SECUREFUTURE, SINERJI, NATICA, SABANCIDX, BARIKAT, INFOLINE, 4S, INTRON, and EKON BILISIM.
Multipoint will introduce these companies:
- Qualys
- Sealpath
- Illusive
- Terafence
- Varonis
- Minerva
- Centerity
Turkey is investing massively in Cybersecurity as the new enabling platform for secure innovation ready for the 21st century challenges. All innovation in Cybersecurity is welcome as these 85 million populations accelerates its readiness to tackle vulnerabilities in IT and OT.
Turkey holds a strategic position in global policy, defence, and diplomacy, and the country is investing heavily in improving the innovation including in health care and security.
Cybersecurity Products and Services in Turkey in 2022 are expected to be worth $ 500 million in a market of $ 9 billion, with roughly 900 enterprise companies investing at least $800,000 per year in cybersecurity. Market growth in Turkey has increased by 35% in the past year, and many new cybersecurity brands have entered the country to serve more than 200 resellers in Istanbul, the most important city for business and Ankara, where the government is located, as well as in many other regional areas of the country.
The Turkish market is growing at a rapid pace, driven by vibrant innovation, a highly entrepreneurial population, a trading culture, as well as global entrepreneurship represented by Koc Group, Sabanci Group, Dogus Holding and many other global companies. Furthermore, several amazing fully digital banks are emerging, such as DGPara.
'Together we will be visiting customer prospects with every partner and introducing innovation, displaying key projects, case studies, panel discussion and roundtable discussions. We will focus on how to mitigate risk and learn through collaboration with the aim to improve overall cyber security across the country', says Mark De Simone the Sales Director for the region.
The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security, with offices in Greece & Cyprus, UAE, Romania & Bulgaria, Israel, Estonia, Poland and Turkey.
