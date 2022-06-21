Dental Burs Market worth US$ 295.6 Mn by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights Inc.

Dental burs can be defined as modern equipment used for tooth restoration surgeries by dentists worldwide. A dental bur has a tiny drilling head and a sharp blade for cutting strong tissues and small bones around the teeth. Dental burs are widely available in different shapes and sizes. They operate on electricity and need technical expertise for attaining optimum results

Over the last two decades, the frequency of dental disorders such as gum disease, dental crack, periodontal disease, and dental cavities has been on the rise. This is expected to boost the worldwide dental burs market. As per Future Market Insights' latest revised industry analysis, the global dental burs market was valued at over US$ 130.7 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 7.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



Dentin removal, cutting hard tissues, implantology, cavity preparation and other procedures need the use of dental burs, which are frequently made of stainless steel, tungsten carbide, and diamond grit. The most common and preventable dental condition is dental caries. This factor is associated with changing lifestyles as well as individual eating habits. High dietary intake of sugars has pushed the demand for dental hygiene and assessment procedures. Growing awareness regarding oral hygiene and rising disposable incomes have propelled the demand for dental burs.

Dental tourism has grown in popularity in recent years in the dental burs market, particularly among developing economies, with the most compelling aspect being the cost savings related to reduced dental treatments. The reduced waiting time for people seeking aesthetic dental procedures is another element that has led to dental tourism.

Key players within the market space have associated cooperative activities to enhance their existing product portfolio. Integration of digitally enhanced systems for design such as CAD/CAM has encouraged the development of medical and dental prosthetics, including implants.

Largely, the high prevalence of the geriatric age group and oral complications associated with age has further influenced the sales volume growth of dental burs. Manufacturers have also presented alterations with respect to the packaging of single-unit dental bur products to further promote the prevention of contamination.

Emerging out-of-pocket investment by individuals for cosmetic dental procedures has also provided a boost in the demand for dental burs. Chronic diseases such as diabetes pose a threat to periodontitis. Management of these patients with oral hygiene techniques is another aspect posing as a potential driver for the sales growth of the dental burs market.

Rising activities related to the production of a novel, patented or personalized product designs combined with technology transfer activities within key players will reduce procedural times, thus enhancing treatment outcomes.

The dental burs market is thus set to pose a lucrative growth over the forecasted period of 2022 to 2032, owing to the rising burden of oral diseases, combined with altering lifestyle and dietary changes, as well as new technological advancements in dental procedures.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Ball burs as a shape segment are expected to hold over 26.8% market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 9.4% over the forecast period.

market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of over the forecast period. Cavity fillings as applications are expected to hold over 32.2% market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 7.9% over the forecast period.

market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of over the forecast period. Specialty clinics hold a higher end-user segment share in terms of the market share value of 40.1% in 2021.

in 2021. North America is slated to be the largest leading region with a value share of 33.4% at the end of the forecast period, due to increased awareness about dental hygiene, increased R&D activity to create innovative dental burs, and the presence of significant companies operating in the area.

“An increase in public awareness about oral hygiene in order to reduce the incidence of dental disorders, as well as government initiatives to manufacture various dental equipment is are set to boost the sales of dental burs market,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for dental burs observes several activities which include technology integration into an existing product, manufacture of new computer-assisted design instrument, and acquisitions to expand product range and adoption rate.

For instance:

In March 2021, Dentsply Sirona launched a set of novel advancements intended to significantly enhance digital workflows with assistive benefits for dental professionals, dental labs as well as patients globally.

In March 2022, Zimmer Biomet announced the completion of its former dental and spine business, ZimVie.

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032.

The global dental burs market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights into the dental burs market segment based on shape (ball burs, cylindrical burs, conical burs, inverted cone burs, flame burs, wheel burs and others), application (cavity fillings, root canal procedures, dental implants and others), and end-user (hospitals, speciality clinics and academic & research institutes) across seven key regions of the world.

