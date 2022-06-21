Submit Release
Lucky’s Community Cannabis Company will be joining the ranks of the growing number of provisioning centers in Michigan

MUSKEGON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky’s Community Cannabis Company will be joining the ranks of the growing number of provisioning
centers in Michigan.

Big Rapids and Muskegon township will be the homes of the new Lucky’s dispensaries in the booming Michigan cannabis market. Grand opening dates are being set for the sites, located at 120 South Michigan in Big Rapids and in Muskegon township at 1446 Holton drive. The Big Rapids site is located on the second floor above the popular Ferris State student hang out, Star Shooters and will sell recreational cannabis products while the Muskegon spot will offer both medical and recreational marijuana.

Lucky’s has already made an impact in their new communities, actively engaging in fund raisers for local homeless shelters, animal rescue organizations, and engaging with the parks and recreational boards. The namesake of Lucky’s is a German Shephard that was adopted by Mark Robert, the founder. “I named the company ‘Lucky’s’ after my dog.” Mark shared “My family adopted Lucky from a rescue shelter when my children were all young and Lucky made a priceless impact in our lives as we dealt with caring for my mother who was in home hospice care. Lucky’s was named to remind me of the things that really matter in life.” He added, “… even during a long work week or a hard day while away from
my family, I am constantly reminded of what is really important.”

The focus of Lucky’s is demonstrated not only in outreach to the local communities and service organizations but in music. Marc Robert has a history in entertainment and was actively involved with the planning of the Montreux Detroit Jazz Festival in Detroit. His love for music has led to Lucky’s commitment to supporting the local music scene. Lucky’s is one of the dispensaries co-sponsoring the Muskegon Townships July 9 th Cannabash and has also arranged live music performances featuring local artists at area venues and teamed up with Nick Caster of NC1 Agency in bringing country
music artist Alexis Taylor to Big Rapids this past spring.

The Big Rapids dispensary in a building built in the late 1800’s that includes a classic 1920’s theater that was constructed by the Masonic order. Lucky’s is partnering with Jerry Bowman, the building owner, in restoring the theater. They are planning on holding concerts, weddings, and hosting community events in the theater once the restoration and renovations are completed.

