Street Artist Seek One Is Collaborating With NFT Platform One Of None, For The Vault Club Gallery During NFT NYC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary street artist Seek One, is collaborating with One of None, the NFT platform, on June 22 from 2pm-6pm. This event is to explore physical as well as digital art and media of the One of None Vault Club.
One of None is a platform that’s goal is to merge the gap between physical and digital art, and hybrid the art. Founded by NFL quarterback DeShone Kizer, who became fascinated with the idea of giving creators access to secondary markets.
Notable collectors of Seek One’s artwork include food influencer Jonathon Cheban, rapper Quavo, Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons, Actress Kaley Cuoco, an American actress and self-help guru Tony Robbins.
NFTs have started to make such a large impact in so many different industries, especially in art. According to the One of None “In early 2021, as the first mainstream NFT wave started making headlines, the team realized that tracking provenance was a perfect fit for blockchain technology. Since then, the three founders have taken a deep dive into the world of web3 and assembled a team of partners and advisors with the knowledge and skills required to merge the web2 and web3 worlds.”
Seek One is one of the featured creators that has work presented for The Vault Club Gallery. According to Seek One, “I am collaborating with One Of None which is a NFT platform that validates real life assets. In this case it is one of my paintings which will be on display at the event and can be purchased in tandem with the NFT version.” Along with his work, a video that filmed Seek One’s entire process of creating his piece will be featured at the gallery as well.
Other featured artists with work being showcased in the gallery include Terry Urban, Hoop Dream Studio, The Ghost, Blake Jamieson, ICE x Knights of Degen, Fuzi, Siegelman Stable, Art Mobb, for Those Who Sin x Bleach, Tames, and Papo.
The Art x Sport event will take place at the Infinite Reality Gallery at 16 Crosby St. in New York, NY.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen
