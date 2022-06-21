PennDOT Completes Project to Rehabilitate Gulph Road Pavement Within Valley Forge National Historical Park

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has completed the project to rehabilitate the block pavement on Gulph Road within Valley Forge National Historical Park in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.

"PennDOT is committed to sustaining historical infrastructure and enhancing mobility throughout communities in the Philadelphia Region," said PennDOT Acting District 6 Executive Louis Belmonte. "We were honored to have collaborated with Valley Forge National Historical Park to rehabilitate the granite block roadway pavement within the park's boundaries."

Under this contract, PennDOT's contractor restored approximately 180 linear feet of deteriorated granite block on Gulph Road in front of the National Memorial Arch, while maintaining the roadway's historical significance and providing an improved riding surface for the public.

The improvement project included removing and reusing the existing granite block and curb, to the greatest extent possible. Any damaged block and curb were replaced with new "in-kind" curb and granite block of the same dimension. The contractor also utilized stored original materials retained by the National Park Service (NPS), such as curb, granite block, and bollards.

In addition, the NPS granted PennDOT access to their property to rehabilitate the granite block. PennDOT and NPS staff worked closely during the design phase to develop plans that met both agencies' requirements. Both organizations were also committed to ensuring that public access was maintained to the National Memorial Arch during construction activities.

The granite block pavement was originally installed circa 1921, following the construction of the National Memorial Arch in 1914, with some pavement renovations taking place in 1997. This project did not alter any characteristics of the monument that qualifies it as a National Historic Landmark within the national park. All pavement restoration was constructed in accordance with The Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

Marino Corporation, of Skippack Township, Montgomery County was the general contractor on the $689,496 project, which was financed with 100%state funds.

Although the project has reached its completion, Gulph Road will remain closed and detoured between Inner Line Drive and Outer Line Drive within the park boundaries, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, due to an Aqua project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. During the closure, Gulph Road motorists will be directed to use Route 23 (Valley Forge Park Road). The closure is expected to remain in place weekdays through late July.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, PennDOT, 610-205-6799; Adam Gresek, NPS, 610-783-1008

