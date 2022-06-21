PennDOT Announces Plans Display for the Erie Downtown Active Transportation Project in the City of Erie, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to improve pedestrian and bicycle amenities and connectivity throughout the City of Erie, Erie County.

This project will implement a comprehensive package of signage and pedestrian improvements to encourage and promote walking and bicycling activity throughout Erie's downtown core. It will consist of the installation of wayfinding signs and street enhancements to identify and connect multi-modal loops that include 16 miles within Erie's urban core.

The project will include bike route markers, several network map kiosks, downtown gateway and district identification signs, and directional signs indicating the distance to key landmarks. The network will also be improved with pavement markings including bike lanes, sharrows, and high-visibility crosswalks at key intersections.

Work is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.

The project is sponsored by the City of Erie and will be funded through the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program (TASA).

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorist may encounter lane restrictions controlled by flaggers. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.

The plans display for the Erie Active Transportation Project, which will be held online only, includes digital plans and an online comment form. It will be open until July 6, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting the Consultant Project Manager Leann Parmenter, P.E., at lparmenter@erie.pa.us or 814-870-1379 or PennDOT Project Manager Lyndsie DeVito at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Lyndsie DeVito, PennDOT Project Manager, at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

