Wastewater Treatment Services Market Share & Major Industry Players : Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax

Rapid industrial development and growth of population in developing economies are driving the global wastewater treatment services market.

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size – USD 49.56 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trend – Increasing utilization of zero-liquid discharge” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the need for eliminating harmful organisms and disease-causing bacteria from wastewater. Major market players are offering advanced wastewater treatment services designed to meet the challenges of treating wastewater effectively. Advanced wastewater treatment services offer smarter aeration, advanced filtration, and chemical-free disinfection, which are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Wastewater Treatment Services market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Wastewater Treatment Services market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, a pioneer in the management of critical water treatment solutions, declared to have purchased Aquapure Technologies, a water supply & equipment firm located in Ohio, the U.S. This deal is intended to improve the service capability of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC in Ohio as well as the outlying areas.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.3% in 2019. Advanced wastewater treatment services offered by major market players, such as chemical-free disinfection and advanced filtration, are increasingly being adopted by municipal corporations.

The operation & process control segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising requirement of the industrial sector and municipal corporations to remove suspended solids before the effluent is discharged back to the environment in an economically feasible manner has driven the demand for facility operations, parameters monitoring, and routine maintenance.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global Wastewater Treatment Services market:

Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries, and Golder Associates

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater treatment services market in terms of end-use, service type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Municipal

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Installation Service

Maintenance & Repair

Design & Engineering Consulting

Operation & Process Control

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Wastewater Treatment Services Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Wastewater Treatment Services market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

