Oligonucleotide Synthesis Demand Is Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 11.5% To Reach A Value Of US$ 17 Billion By The End Of 2032: Fact.MR Study

Growing Advancements in Life Science Research to Expand Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2032. During the said forecast period, the industry is expected to close at a valuation of US$ 17 Billion. Oligonucleotides have enormous latent applications in curing an extensive array of medical conditions. They allow the expansion of therapeutics as the crashing genes can be targeted, manipulated, silenced, and/or modulated.



From 2015 to 2021, the market for oligonucleotide synthesis grew at a CAGR of 16.3%, closing at a value of US$ 988 Million. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 5.7 Billion. Pharmaceutical companies are concentrating on oligonucleotides as therapeutic agents such as antisense and RNAi therapeutics in the U.S region. These companies are making hefty investments in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications.

“The global oligonucleotide synthesis market exhibits an upward trend. As the nature of health problems becomes complicated with each passing day, demand for more robust and state-of-the-art treatment facilities is increasing. Considering the existing scenario, key market players are concentrating on introducing pathways in synthetic chemistry,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market to treble from 2022-2032

Synthesized oligonucleotide synthesis to be a top-selling category, capturing more than 3/5th revenue and flourishing at a 12.2% CAGR

By application, oligonucleotide synthesis for the therapeutics to expand at a CAGR of 18.4%

U.S to emerge as the fastest-growing Oligonucleotide Synthesis market, documenting a 10.2% CAGR

APAC to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in 2032





Competitive Landscape



The global market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In Jan 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, and Groupe Novasep SAS (Novasep), a leading supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry announced that Thermo Fisher has completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A., Novasep’s viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium for approximately 725 Mn Euro in cash.

In June 2019, CordenPharma International and GE Healthcare’s Dharmacon Business have entered a strategic collaboration to create an end-to-end solution for oligonucleotide-based drug discovery. The collaboration addressed the speed and capacity challenges researchers face when transitioning from research and preclinical stages to drug development and clinical trials.

Key Segments Covered in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry Survey

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Product : Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents & Consumables Oligonucleotide Synthesis Equipment Synthesized Oligonucleotides: DNA Oligonucleotides RNA Oligonucleotides Other Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Application : Oligonucleotide Synthesis for Research Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next-Generation Sequencing Others Oligonucleotide Synthesis for Therapeutics Antisense Oligonucleotides Nucleic Acid Aptamers Oligonucleotide Synthesis for Diagnostics

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by End User : Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products for Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products for Research Institutes Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products for Diagnostic Laboratories

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Region : North America Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Latin America Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Asia Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Middle East & Africa Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market



More Valuable Insights



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market, presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (reagents & consumables, equipment, synthesized oligonucleotides, DNA oligonucleotides, RNA oligonucleotides and others), application (research and therapeutics) and end user (biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research institutes and diagnostic laboratories) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

