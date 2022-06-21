Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC). The in-depth 18-page initiation report includes detailed information on the Tivic Health System’s business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.

The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Platform Model Provides Scalability - Tivic’s current product pipeline is centered around its proprietary technology, which is fundamental to the discovery and development of its medical devices. The core technology is a platform in itself, which provides the base Tivic intends to use to develop medical devices for different indications. The technology combines various parameters that modulate the nerve signals to alleviate inflammation-driven symptoms like pain and congestion. The platform is expected to allow for an extension of the core technology beyond the company’s current pipeline, providing higher upside potential compared to targeting a single indication.

Drug-based treatment has become foundational to healthcare, given its ease of use and effectiveness in treating diseases. Even though drug-based treatment has its benefits, it can carry dangerous side effects for the human body and can also lead to habituation and, in worse cases, drug abuse. Cold, cough, and pain medications (Dextromethorphan, Pseudoephedrine, Acetaminophen) are available over the counter and are commonly found to be misused. This has led to the need for alternative treatment options, aiding the growth of bioelectronics. Tivic’s ClearUP is its first marketable device to treat sinus pain and congestion arising from chronic sinusitis, cold, and allergic rhinitis. ClearUP is a strong alternative, or complement, to the drug-based treatments that currently dominate the underlying market. Effective, Safe, and Easy to Use - Tivic’s first FDA-cleared product, ClearUP ® Sinus Relief, treats various symptoms of allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, and cold and flu. ClearUP ® underwent two clinical studies demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the medical device in treating sinus pain and congestion. The trials demonstrated an efficacious drug-free alternative with no major side effects. Greater than 95% of the users reported that the device was easy to use, and 82% preferred ClearUP ® over existing treatments.

Tivic’s product targets a large and lucrative addressable market. Tivic estimates that the total available market for ClearUP is over 200 million U.S. adults. While other potential indications include migraine (39 million cases in the U.S.), temporomandibular joint disorder (31 million cases in the U.S.), and tinnitus (50 million cases in the U.S.). This represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for Tivic in the U.S. alone. Additionally, the company has also received a CE mark for ClearUP , allowing it to market the device in European and numerous other countries. Valuation – We have valued the company using DCF as our preferred methodology. Our investment thesis assumes increasing adoption of bioelectronics, a large addressable market, increasing market share of ClearUP®, and the upside potential of the company’s platform technology. We have valued the company at $41.52 million, or $4.22 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company.

Disclosures:

