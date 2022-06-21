/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Recently, QTKT is now listed on Nexxico.com as an initial coin offering (ICO), aimed to raise money from first to early investors, The token will then be released in the public market. Nexxico.com was first launched in 2022, As an emerging exchange, Nexxico.com heavily vet projects before they are allowed on the platform to ensure that only the highest quality projects get access to their community of investors.

The platform is cross-chain and allows projects to be raised across multiple networks such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.









What’s behind Quantum Key Token?

Quantum cryptography, also called quantum encryption, is used in QTKT, it applies the principles of quantum mechanics to encrypt messages in a way that is never read by anyone outside of the intended recipient. It takes advantage of quantum’s multiple states, coupled with its "no change theory," which means it cannot be unknowingly interrupted.





The notion that a quantum computer might someday break bitcoin is quickly gaining ground. That’s because quantum computers are becoming powerful enough to factor large prime numbers, a critical component of bitcoin’s public key cryptography. Within a decade, quantum computing is expected to be able to hack into cell phones, bank accounts, email addresses, and bitcoin wallets.





Right now, much of the world runs on something called asymmetric cryptography, in which individuals use a private and public key pair to access things such as email and crypto-wallets. QTKT provides a higher level of security than asymmetric cryptography, it applies Quantum key distribution, it is a method of sending encryption keys using some very peculiar behaviors of subatomic particles that are in theory at least, completely unhackable. The land-based version of Quantum key distribution is a system where photons are sent one at a time through a fiber optic line. If anyone is eavesdropping, then, according to the principles of quantum physics, the polarization of the photons is affected, and the recipient can tell that the message isn’t secure.









