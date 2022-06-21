North America is expected to Hold Dominant Position in the Global Fog Computing Market: Intel Corporation, Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 –

Global Fog Computing Market, By Solutions (Hardware, Software), By End Use (Building & Home Automation, Smart Energy, Smart Manufacturing, Others), By Application (Smart Grid, Smart Traffic Lights, Wireless Sensors)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Fog computing is a type of cloud computing that uses edge devices to do computation, storage, and communication locally. The computing process occurs on the edge devices, which are smaller and more efficient than the traditional data centers. In this way, the cloud is not required. Instead, computing is done locally, saving energy and reducing the overall cost of the cloud. It also provides better security and lower latency, as computation is performed locally.

One application for fog computing is in the smart electrical grid. Smart cities must be able to react to rising and falling demands by adjusting production as needed. To make smart grids work, real-time electrical consumption data is essential. Such systems often require the use of many sensors and must stand up to remote deployments. The fog computing architecture provides the ideal solution. It eliminates the need for centralized management and can greatly improve the performance of the network.

The fog layer is responsible for data storage. It collects information from a variety of sources, such as end devices, and decides where to store it. This allows the system to respond to increases in electricity consumption, while minimizing production when not required. It can also prevent failures in applications by analyzing historical data. This type of architecture is increasingly popular in the enterprise, which has several advantages. The main advantage of fog computing is that it makes it easier to integrate new systems and technologies into existing IT infrastructure.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Major players operating the global fog computing market include: 𝗔𝗥𝗠 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗣𝗟𝗖, 𝗖𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀, 𝗙𝘂𝗷𝗶𝘁𝘀𝘂 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗚𝗘 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹, 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗲𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗟𝗟𝗖.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

North America region is expected to hold dominant position in the global fog computing market. The region is largely influenced by increased IoT adoption and cloud services. Asia Pacific region is also expected to experience the fastest growth over the next seven years.

𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲, 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:

🔹North America (United States, Canada)

🔹Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

🔹Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

🔹Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

🔹The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

Globally, as of 4:42pm CET, 20 January 2022, there have been 336,790,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,560,718 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 19 January 2022, a total of 9,571,502,663 vaccine doses have been administered.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

✅ What are the top five Fog Computing Market players?

✅ What will the Fog Computing Market look like in the following years?

✅ Which product and application will dominate the Fog Computing Market?

✅ What are the Fog Computing Market's drivers and restraints?

✅ Which regional market will represent the highest growth?

✅ What will be the CAGR and market size of the Fog Computing Market over the forecast period?

✅ What is the present market size, what will it be in 2029, and what will be the growth rate?

✅ What are the constraints to market growth?

✅ What market opportunities and risks do the key companies face?

✅ Who are the main competitors, and what is their strategic approach?

✅ What are the market's entry challenges for new players?

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗢𝗖 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗼𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

1 Fog Computing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fog Computing Market

1.2 Segment by Type

1.3 Global Segment by Application

1.4 Global Market, Region Wise (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size of Fog Computing Market (2017-2029)

2 Global Fog Computing Market Landscape by Player

2.1 Global Fog Computing Market Sales and Share by Player (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Average Price by Player (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Gross Margin by Player (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player

2.6 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Fog Computing Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

3.1 Industrial Chain Analysis

3.2 Key Raw Materials Suppliers and Price Analysis

3.3 Key Raw Materials Supply and Demand Analysis

3.4 Manufacturing Process Analysis

3.5 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

3.6 Downstream Buyers

3.7 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

▪ 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

Hardware

Switches

Sensors

Controllers

Gateways

Routers

Servers

Software

▪ 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝗻𝗱-𝘂𝘀𝗲, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

Building & Home Automation

Smart Energy

Smart Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Connected Health

Security & Emergencies

Others (Smart Environment and Retail)

▪ 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

Smart Grid

Smart Traffic Lights

Wireless Sensors

Decentralized Smart Building Control

IoT

Software Defined Networks

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀

According to Coherent Market Insights, European region will witness the highest recovery in the coming years in global fog computing market. The report also points out that cloud-based technology will be the most critical technology in this region.

