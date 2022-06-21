Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Top Players, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview And Key Trends 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising need for inter-vehicle communication and the increasing need for security and safety for automotive applications are driving the demand

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size – USD 1.79 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.1 %, Market Trends – The rise in the racing vehicle's popularity.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the need for inter-vehicle connectivity, the automotive MEMS sensor market is expected to expand substantially. It is anticipated that the growing need for protection and protection for automotive applications will further drive market growth in the forecasted period. As the racing events are getting popular, the demand for advanced vehicles is growing; this is expected to fuel the demand for MEMS sensors in the near future.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Automotive MEMS Sensor market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Automotive MEMS Sensor market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In March 2020, STMicroelectronics declared that it had reached a contract to acquire Exagan, the French innovator of gallium nitride. This deal would significantly improve its expertise, strategy, and business for high-frequency, high-power automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

It is expected that the accelerometer segment will dominate the market with a CAGR of 14.6%. For non-critical vehicle applications such as navigation, telematics, security, and infotainment, accelerometers are ideal for enhanced energy-saving functionality.

Due to strict government regulations, significant passenger vehicle production rates, and growing demand for connectivity technologies, safety features, flow control systems, and telematics features in passenger vehicles, the passenger vehicle segment is the largest market over the forecast timeline.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global Automotive MEMS Sensor market:

InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Hitachi, Ltd. among others.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gyroscope

Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Passenger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Infotainment

Chassis & Safety

Body Electronics

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Automotive MEMS Sensor market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

