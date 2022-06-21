Right Lane Closure on I-70 Eastbound at MM 5.23 to 6.74 on June 18

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Saturday, June 18th, there will be a right lane closure on I-70 Eastbound at Mile Marker 5.23 through Mile Marker 6.74

from 6:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. At the conclusion of this closure, the Eastbound contraflow lane will be eliminated and the traffic pattern will be restored to its permanent lane

configuration.







Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



​