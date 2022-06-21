Alternating Single Lane Closure on Route 40 under Elm Grove Bridge through July 13

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the alternating single lane closures on Route 40 Eastbound and Westbound underneath the Elm Grove Bridge will continue

through July 13th. These closures will take place Monday - Friday between 7 A.M. and 5 P.M. to perform concrete deck repairs on the overhead structure.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



