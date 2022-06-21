Cindy Butler named Commissioner of new WVDOT Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities

Page Content

West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston has appointed Cindy Butler as the first Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Transportation's new Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities. Her appointment is effective Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Governor Justice signed a bill creating the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities in March 2022. The legislation combines the Port Authority, Aeronautics Commission, Division of Public Transit and State Rail Authority under the oversight of the new commissioner. The organizations were previously separate divisions under the WVDOT.

"Cindy started out in transportation in Division of Highway's District 5 many years ago," said Secretary Wriston. "She moved to the State Rail Authority (SRA) as their comptroller and they got better immediately. When she was chosen as the Executive Director of the SRA, in just a few short years, she transformed the entire agency from a seat of the pants operation to a well oiled, efficient, well managed Division. I'm expecting no less with the new multimodal agency. I know she'll do a great job."

The new Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities embodies WVDOT's mission to work together as "One DOT," in the spirit of cooperation between agencies to provide service more efficiently to all West Virginians. Staff of the agencies being combined will continue their previous missions under the new agency.​​