Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,240 in the last 365 days.

Cindy Butler named Commissioner of new WVDOT Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities

Page Content

West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston has appointed Cindy Butler as the first Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Transportation's new Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities. Her appointment is effective Saturday, June 18, 2022.  

Governor Justice signed a bill creating the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities in March 2022. The legislation combines the Port Authority, Aeronautics Commission, Division of Public Transit and State Rail Authority under the oversight of the new commissioner. The organizations were previously separate divisions under the WVDOT.

"Cindy started out in transportation in Division of Highway's District 5 many years ago," said Secretary Wriston.  "She moved to the State Rail Authority (SRA) as their comptroller and they got better immediately.  When she was chosen as the Executive Director of the SRA, in just a few short years, she transformed the entire agency from a seat of the pants operation to a well oiled, efficient, well managed Division.  I'm expecting no less with the new multimodal agency.  I know she'll do a great job." 

The new Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities embodies WVDOT's mission to work together as "One DOT," in the spirit of cooperation between agencies to provide service more efficiently to all West Virginians. Staff of the agencies being combined will continue their previous missions under the new agency.​​

You just read:

Cindy Butler named Commissioner of new WVDOT Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.