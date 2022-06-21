Submit Release
Minister Stresses Need to Review Legal Arsenal Relating to Construction in Rural Areas

MOROCCO, June 21 - The Minister of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, on Monday highlighted the need to review the legal arsenal relating to construction in rural areas.

"It is necessary to take into account the current reality," said the minister in response to a question at the House of Representatives, during the weekly session of oral questions, noting that it is difficult to apply the same procedures for building permits in urban areas as for the rural world.

In this sense, the Ministry of supervision has issued several circulars to the heads of urban agencies and regional inspectorates, inviting them to simplify the procedures for construction in rural areas, in accordance with Articles 34, 35 and 36 of Law 12-90 on urban planning.

This aims at taking a number of measures, including reducing the area concerned to less than 1,000 m2, eliminating unnecessary technical and administrative documents and delimiting douar areas that are not covered by planning documents, she added.

El Mansouri also said that more than 16,000 files on construction in rural areas have been examined, or 32 pc of all files registered nationwide, noting that 67 pc of these files have been accepted without having to resort to the commission of exemptions.

These files concern lots of land less than 1,000 m2, she recalled, noting that 79 pc of these files relate to construction projects in the centers and douars and that 80 pc of permit applications in rural areas are intended for individual housing.

