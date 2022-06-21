Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 2,425.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,795.10 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market:

The key players operating in the market are focusing on product approvals and this is expected to drive the growth of global peripheral neuropathy treatment market. For instance, in December 2020, Nevro Corp, a medical device company in the U.S., announced that it submitted a pre-market approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to seek approval for its Senza System for the treatment of chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global peripheral neuropathy treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period due to the key players focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as agreement which is expected to drive the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Eli Lilly and Company is an American pharmaceutical company, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Disarm Therapeutics, a biotechnology company. As a result of this agreement, Eli Lilly and Company added Disarm’s SARM1 inhibitors, which is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy and other neurological diseases, to their product portfolio.

Based on Indication, diabetic peripheral neuropath segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market in 2022, owing to increasing product approvals from the regulatory bodies for the treatment of diabetic neuropathy, which is expected to aid in growth of the diabetic peripheral neuropathy segment over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Averitas Pharma – the U.S. subsidiary of the German pharmaceutical company Grünenthal, received the U.S. Food Drug and Administration approval for the Qutenza, a cutaneous patch that delivers prescription-strength capsaicin (8%) directly to the skin for the treatment of individuals suffering from diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Among region, North America is estimated to exhibit higher CAGR in the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market over the forecast period due to key players focusing on novel therapy approvals from regulatory bodies for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. For instance, In June 2019, Novadoz Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company, announced that it received the U.S. Food Drug and Administration approval for Pregabalin capsules, indicated for treatment of peripheral neuropathy.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market are Abbott Laboratories*, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Cipla Inc., Lupin Limited, Averitas Pharma, Inc., and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Indication : Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Idiopathic Peripheral Neuropathy Others

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Treatment : Pharmacological Therapies Pain Relievers Anti-seizure Medications Anti-depressants Non-pharmacological Therapies Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Plasma Exchange Others

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By End User : Hospital Ambulatory Centers Others

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







