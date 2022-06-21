Thermal Ceramics Market 2022-2027: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Report

Thermal Ceramics Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Thermal Ceramics Market:Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” The global thermal ceramics market size reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Thermal ceramics are refractory materialsthat provide thermal shock resistance, thermal insulation, and durability at a temperature beyond 2000o Celsius. Also known as ultra-high temperature ceramics (UHTCs), these ceramicsare used to reduce energy consumption,emissions, and operating costs in high-temperature industrial processing of cement, metals,ceramics, glass, and petrochemicals. Besides this, the corrosion-resistant and electrical conducting properties of thermal ceramics also make them suitable for various high-temperature structural applications, including engines, hypersonic vehicles, plasma arc electrodes, cutting tools, furnace elements, and high-temperature shielding.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.



Thermal Ceramics Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by theincreasing utilization of thermal ceramics in the aerospace industry to meet stringent performance, temperature, and weight specifications of spacecraft. In addition, the escalating use of hypersonic missiles and weapons due to the rising geopolitical tensions and investments in the defense sector represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing investments in space explorationby governments of numerous countries are positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, as thermal ceramics provide lightweight fire insulation in super-yachts, cruise ships, high-speed ferries, offshore platforms, and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, they are extensively utilized in deep-water oil extraction, especially in remote locations. Furthermore, the increasing sales of passenger vehicles arealso creating a favorable market outlook across the globeas thermal ceramics are widely employed in the automotive industry to protect the surface and inner layer of vehicles from friction and generated plasma.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thermal-ceramics-market/requestsample

Thermal Ceramics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd., FibreCast Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rath Group, Rauschert GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd. , Unifrax and YESO Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, temperature range and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Ceramic Fabrics

Insulation Bricks

Breakup by Temperature Range:

650-1000 Celsius

1000-1400 Celsius

1400-1600 Celsius

Above 1600 Celsius

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Mining and Metal Processing

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Construction

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3tPdG5w

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Green Coatings Market: https://bit.ly/3Keqbx9

Hydrazine Market: https://bit.ly/3k6ZsI8

Aluminium Market: https://bit.ly/37IqlQ7

Propylene Glycol Market 2022-2027: https://bit.ly/3Oz7Wpk

Glycolic Acid Market: https://bit.ly/3w0v08j

Energy Efficient Windows Market: https://bit.ly/36HS82u

Metal Fiber Market Size: https://bit.ly/3Myx2Df

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

