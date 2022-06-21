This is a stock photo of the vehicle style police are looking for.

From the Desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO



The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and Troop J, with assistance from the National Park Service, are investigating the hit and run death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland that occurred in Acadia National Park on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center sometime between Saturday night (June 18, 2022) and the early hours of Sunday morning (June 19, 2022). The State Police do not believe there is an ongoing public risk and believe this to be an isolated incident.

The State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved. The vehicle is described as a 2016, Black BMW X3 SUV bearing Maine Registration 5614WM registered to a 35-year-old Raymond Lester out of Portland Maine. The vehicle may have front-end or undercarriage damage. If you see or locate this vehicle, do not approach but immediately call the State Police. The attached photo is a stock photo only to represent the vehicle of interest.

If anyone has relevant information please call the State Police at 207-973-3700 x9.

