Hydroxychloroquine Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,”The global hydroxychloroquine market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026.
Hydroxychloroquine is a chemotherapeutic agent or drug that is predominantly used for the treatment and prevention of malaria. It acts against the erythrocytic stage parasites and is mostly consumed in the form of an oral tablet. Hydroxychloroquine is available in several dosages, such as 200mg, 300mg, 400mg, etc. It proves useful in the treatment of numerous other illnesses, including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Q fever, Porphyria Cutanea Tarda (PCT), and is also being examined for the possible remedy of the COVID-19 disease. As a result, hydroxychloroquine is extensively used across various healthcare sectors, such as specialty drugs, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Trends:
The growing prevalence of malaria and other chronic ailments, especially in developing and underdeveloped economies, is primarily driving the hydroxychloroquine market. Besides this, the expanding clinical trials conducted across countries to analyze the efficacy of the drug in treating the adult patients hospitalized, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising cases of several autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus erythematosus, is positively influencing the market growth. In addition to this, the inflatingexpenditure aimed at improving the healthcare infrastructure and the launch of extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences are expected to augment the hydroxychloroquine market in the coming years.
Global Hydroxychloroquine Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Cipla Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Laurus Labs, Lupin Limited, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Prasco Laboratories, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharma, Zydus Cadila, etc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, region, distribution, application,grade and administration
Breakup by Dosage Type:
200 Mg
300 Mg
400 Mg
Others
Breakup by Distribution:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others
Breakup by Application:
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lupus Erythematosus
Malaria
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Others
Breakup by Grade:
USP Standards Grade
EP Standards Grade
Pharmaceutical Standards Grade
Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
Oral
Intravenous
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
