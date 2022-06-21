Got Blox Set to Open Custom Shipping Container Showroom in Grand Rapids Michigan

Got Blox Container Retail

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now, shipping container construction is leading the way for businesses to expand their brands for industrial and retail workspace with faster build times and more efficient modular spaces with container offices and pop-up retail.

Newco Design Build & Got Blox is in Grand Rapids, Michigan and have expanded their fabrication facility by 12,000 square feet to meet the demand of businesses and consumers directly. Blox designed and built Michigan’s first shipping container provisioning center in Muskegon, MI called the “The Grassy Knoll”.

With 2023 emerging around the corner Blox has been specializing in shipping container pools, container offices and floating tiny homes for Michigan residents and have orders booked out through 2022 & 2023. Blox & Newco Design Build’s architectural team are licensed in 22 states and have an in-house millwork shop to customize all our clients needs.

The vision and design concept started with CEO Chris Van Doeselaar, who then handed it off to their inhouse architect, Brad Potter to make it come to life. According to Van Doeselaar, “With the increased interest in shipping container construction, we felt we needed a showroom that is to better showcase our products so people can see the possibilities for their space and business, we needed more room due to the growth of our operation. We are focused on boutique projects and take pride in delivering the highest quality product to customers”.

