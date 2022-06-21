Smart Water Management Market to Witness Significant Growth, Owing to Launch of New Products

Smart Water Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Water Management Market, By Component (Hardware (AMR, AMI, and Others), Solutions, and Services), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa) - 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳, 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟭𝟱,𝟮𝟯𝟮.𝟲 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵, 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟭𝟲.𝟰% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱 (𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳), 𝗮𝘀 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Smart water management and information technology go hand in hand. Many vendors are utilizing the latest information technology solutions to study water transmission mechanisms, optimize water distribution systems and bring down overall operating costs. One such vendor is GE Appliances, which is looking at how to improve water transport and distribution via a new 'smart' water platform. This is due to the fact that the delivery, collection and treatment of treated water can now be done at a much more economical cost than previously.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Major players operating in the global smart water management market include: 𝗔𝗕𝗕 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗘𝗧 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀, 𝗟𝗟𝗖, 𝗘𝘃𝗼𝗾𝘂𝗮 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 (𝗦𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀), 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻., 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆, 𝗜𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗶𝟮𝗢 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗜𝗕𝗠 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘂𝘀 𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗲𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗔, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗮𝗞𝗮𝗗𝘂 𝗟𝘁𝗱.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Increasing adoption of smart water management is expected to propel growth of the global smart water management market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Ministry of Environment, South Korea, announced to conduct six water management projects reflecting discussion results on carbon-neutral water management for climate resilience.

Moreover, launch of smart meter projects is also expected to aid in growth of the global smart water management market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Vodafone Ukraine launched smart meter projects with water companies. The project was carried out on the basis of the NB-IoT network of the operator in the city of Sumi and in the town of Vishneve outside Kiev.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted water management, wastewater, and associated sectors such as agriculture. Globally, as of 5:56pm CEST, 24 August 2021, there have been 212,357,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,439,843 deaths, reported to WHO. The outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to slow down investments in the water sector worldwide. According to Global Water Intelligence, capital expenditures in the water sector will decline during the 2020–21 period.

🔹North America (United States, Canada)

🔹Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

🔹Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

🔹Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

🔹The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

▪ 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁, 𝗕𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁:

Hardware

AMR

AMI

Others

Solutions

Service

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀

▪ The smart water management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period, owing to launch of new products. For instance, in October 2019, Sensus launched Cordonel, its new ultrasound static water meter.

▪ Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the smart water management market, owing to adoption of drones for smart water management in the region. For instance, in May 2019, Terra Drone India, a subsidiary of Japan-based Terra Drone Corp., completed the aerial survey of 4,200 sq km of agricultural land for the Water Resources Department of the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corp in India.

