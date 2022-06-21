Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $174.9 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Offering (Treatment Technologies, Treatment Chemicals, Process Control and Automation, DEC Services, O&M Services), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Offering (Treatment Technologies, Treatment Chemicals, Process Control and Automation, DEC Services, O&M Services), and Application - Global Forecast to 2029,’ the global industrial wastewater treatment market is projected to reach $174.9 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5170

Industrial wastewater treatment covers the mechanisms and processes used to treat water contaminated in some way by anthropogenic industrial or commercial activities before its release into the environment or its reuse. Most industries produce some wet waste, although recent trends in the developed world have been to minimize such production or recycle such waste within the production process. However, many industries remain dependent on processes that produce wastewaters. The major benefits of using wastewater treatment systems in the industrial sector are waste reduction, energy production, fertilizer production, and the provision of clean and processed water.

The growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market is attributed to stringent water treatment regulations, lack of freshwater resources, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies and increasing demand for wastewater recycling, reuse, & biogas generation are expected to create significant opportunities for the players operating in this market.

However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. The aging of existing water infrastructure is one of the major challenges to the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down investments for installing new wastewater treatment plants in many micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises/businesses worldwide due to the decline in revenues and outcomes. It also increased the importance of operational reliability due to the cost of disruption. Many large users of water downscaled or reduced activities, resulting in declining industrial demand. Due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, the decline in demand from large industrial and commercial users significantly reduced water utility revenues. A survey by the Global Water Leaders Group estimated that the industrial demand for water plummeted by an average of 27 % due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deeper revenue losses are projected across the whole water supply chain, including operators, technology companies, contractors, chemical suppliers, and consultants.

In addition, operations were also affected due to the increased risk of infection among utility staff. Operational continuity and flexibility are key to keeping essential water and sanitation services running while pushing forward ongoing construction projects. Many governments identified people working in the water and sewerage industry as essential workers, enabling utilities to maintain continuity of service.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5170

The industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented based on offering, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on offering, the industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented into treatment technologies; treatment chemicals; process control & automation; design, engineering & construction services; and operation & maintenance services. In 2022, the operation & maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, the increasing need for operational excellence, the rising number of investments in maintenance operations, the increasing adoption of innovative & advanced solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing focus on achieving cost & energy-saving targets. However, the process control & automation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing need for meeting the government-mandated quality standards of drinking water and managing wastewater. Also, the rising focus on cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and lower workforce requirements for monitoring and managing wastewater is one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment.

Quick Buy – Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/56380680

Based on application, the industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, power generation, pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and other industrial applications. In 2022, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high consumption of water in food processing as well as an integral component of the final product; high concentration of organic and inorganic substances; strict purification standards for the water & wastewater treatment technologies for the F&B industry; and increasing demand of energy-efficient technology and energy recovery from the wastewater in the form of biogas.

Based on geography, the industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market. The growth of this regional market is driven by the rising demand for sustainable and advanced solutions due to significant water stress and environmental pollution.

The key players profiled in the industrial wastewater treatment market study include Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement SA. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group Plc (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-5170

Scope of the Report

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, By Offering

Treatment Technologies Membrane Separation And Filtration Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes Other Filtration Technologies (Backwash Filtration, Gravity Filtration) Sludge Management Technology Activated Sludge Clarification Chlorination Industrial Demineralization Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) UV and Ozone Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) Other Treatment Technologies

Treatment Chemicals

Process Control and Automation

Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

Operation and Maintenance Services

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals

Power Generation

Pulp And Paper

Oil & Gas

Mining

Petrochemical

Semiconductors

Other Industrial Applications

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, By Geography

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Australia South Korea Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore Taiwan New Zealand Rest Of Asia-Pacific

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain France U.K. Italy Poland Switzerland Sweden Belgium Denmark Rest Of Europe

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kuwait Iran South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5170

Related Reports:

Smart Water Management Market by Component, Automation Solution (Water Quality & Quantity Monitoring, Water Treatment & Automation, Pressure Control & Leakage Detection, Analytics & Data Management), User Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-water-management-market-5198

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Activated Sludge, Clarification, Membrane Bio-reactor, and Sludge Digestion), and Application (Food & Beverages, Power, Energy, Mining) — Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-5170

Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type (Membrane Filtration, UV Radiation, Chlorination, Ozonization, Activated Carbon, and Ion Exchange), and Application (Municipal and Industrial) — Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/tertiary-water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5185

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2032

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026

U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Treatment Technologies Type (Membrane Separation & Filtration, Sludge Management Technology, Activated Sludge, Clarification) and Application - Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/us-water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-5257

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/386/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-2029

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Market Research Inc. Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research