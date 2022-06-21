Investors with over $100,000 in NYSE: OSCR shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Oscar Health, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR).

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 11, 2022. Those NYSE: OSCR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 12, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Oscar Health, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with Company’s March 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that Oscar Health, Inc was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs, that Oscar Health, Inc was experiencing growing net COVID costs, that Oscar would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) result relating to 2019 and 2020, that Oscar was on track to be negatively impacted by significant SEP membership growth, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

