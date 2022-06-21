Metering Pump Market to Reach a Value of US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 4.06%

Metering Pump Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metering Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” The global metering pump market size reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% during 2022-2027.



A metering pump, also called chemical dosing pump, represents the industrial equipment that are designed for moving fluids to other streams or vessels at a highly precise flow rate and discharge pressure. Some of the commonly available variants include fixed displacement metering pumps and variable displacement metering pumps. The former can adjust the flow rate based on the speed of the motor, while the latter alters the flow to move a consistent amount of fluid irrespective of the speed of the motor. Furthermore, a metering pump finds extensive applications in various industries, such as chemical, food and beverage (F&B), paper and pulp, agriculture, mining, etc.

Metering Pump Market Trends:

The escalating demand for potable water across the countries is primarily driving the metering pump market. Additionally, the inflating levels of industrialization and the growing need for wastewater treatment from the refining and pharmaceutical industries are also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of a metering pump for injecting alkalis, acids, solvents, alcohol, sensitive fluids, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing number of oil and gas exploratory activities is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising integration of smartphone compatible systems with digital pumping solutions and numerous advancements in the microprocessor and display technologies are anticipated to fuel the metering pump market over the forecasted period.

Global Metering Pump Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Grundfos, IDEX Corporation, LEWA (Nikkiso Co. Ltd.), Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, Milton Roy Company (Ingersoll Rand), ProMinent GmbH, Seepex GmbH, Seko S.P.A, SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH, Swelore Engineering Private Limited, Verder Group and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Spirax-Sarco Engineering).

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type and application

Breakup by Type:

Diaphragm Pumps

Piston Pumps

Others

Breakup by Application:

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processes

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Paper & Pulp

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

