Migraine Drugs Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Migraine represents the neurological condition that causes unilateral or throbbing pain in the side of the head, forehead, and around the eyes. It is usually accompanied by autonomic symptoms, such as vomiting, nausea, photophobia, phonophobia, etc. Migraine is diagnosed by examining the medical history and symptoms of the patient and performing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), blood tests, computerized tomography (CT) scans, etc. Presently, prescribed injections and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines are widely utilized to minimize the frequency as well as the severity of migraine attacks. They are either taken regularly or during exacerbations of chronic pain.

Global Migraine Drugs Market Trends:

The escalating demand for precision medicines is primarily driving the migraine drugs market. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure capacities of individuals and extensive improvement in reimbursement policies for migraine medications are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, various types of migraine drugs, including ergot alkaloids, triptans, NSAIDs, acetylcholine inhibitors/ neurotoxins, ditans, CGRP mAbs, etc., are commonly available via hospital-based pharmacies, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of product variants with novel mechanisms of action or new therapeutic targets and the inflating need for electrical nerve stimulating devices to treat migraine are also positively influencing the global market. In line with this, the introduction of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies that have higher clinical efficacy is anticipated to fuel the migraine drugs market over the forecasted period.

Global Migraine Drugs Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.), Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, treatment type, drug type, route of administration and distribution channel.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Abortive Treatment

Preventive Treatment

Breakup by Drug Type:

Triptans

Ergot Alkaloids

NSAIDs

Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins

Ditans

CGRP mAbs

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital-Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

