Magnet Market is Estimated to Observe Significant Growth of USD 33.29 billion by 2028 | Size and Latest Trends
The magnet market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.84% and is expected to reach USD 33.29 billion by 2028.PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The magnet market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.84% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 33.29 billion by 2028.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnet Market
Magnets are defined as the magnetic materials in which a magnetic field usually gets created by the internal structure of the materials themselves and tend to generate a persistent magnetic field without requiring any external source of magnetism or electrical power. These products are manufactured from special alloys, including nickel, cobalt, and iron, among several other rare-earth metals.
Competitive Landscape and Magnet Market Share Analysis
The magnet market competitive landscape provides details about competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the magnet market.
The major players covered in the magnet market reports are Hitachi Metals, Ltd, Daido Steel Co.ltd, Magnequench International, LLc, Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co, TDK Corporation, Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Co ltd, Ningbo Vastsky Magnet, Tengam, Ak Steel Corporation, Sin-Etsu Chemicals Co, Electron Energy Corporation, Steward Advanced Materials LLC, Toshiba Materials Co,ltd, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
The development and modernization of infrastructure across the globe act as one of the major factors driving the growth of the magnet market. The rise in demand for efficiency and miniaturization and in demand for the permanent magnet in various industries, including the consumer goods and electronics industry, where these products are widely used in numerous applications, such as smartphones and personal electronics, accelerate the market growth. The surge in initiatives taken by associations and regulatory bodies and the high production rate of consumer electronics further influence the market. Additionally, urbanization and industrialization, research and development activities, and growth of the end-use industries positively affect the magnet market. Furthermore, an increase in demand from the automotive sector and technological advancements in the magnets extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
On the other hand, fluctuations in the raw material costs and high investment in research and development activities are expected to obstruct market growth. Lack of quality control in developing countries is projected to challenge the magnet market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.
This magnet market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the magnet market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Magnet Market Scope and Market Size
The magnet market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the magnet market is segmented into neodymium iron boron magnet, ferrite magnet, samarium cobalt magnet, alnico magnet, and others.
On the basis of end-use industry, the magnet market is segmented into consumer electronics, general industrial, automotive, medical technology, environment and energy, aerospace and defense, and others.
Regions Covered in the Global Magnet Market:
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
The key questions answered in this report:
What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year?
What are the Key Factors driving Magnet Market?
What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market?
Who are the Key Vendors in Magnet Market?
What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares?
What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding the Magnet Market?
