Digital Food Delivery Market Size Worth USD 369.97 Billion at a CAGR of 13.2%, in 2030

Digital Food Delivery Market Size – USD 106.73 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.2%, Increased penetration of internet in developing countries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in hectic lifestyle and increase in disposable income is a key factor drivng market revenue growth

The global Digital Food Delivery Market size is expected to reach USD 369.97 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Hassle free procedure of ordering food online and a variety of options available while ordering food is driving market revenue growth.

Unlike conventional home deliveries where one had to call up and choose food from a few number of options, through digital delivery system, availability of wide variety in the food menu from different restaurants allows customers to choose and compare before ordering. Availability of high-speed internet is a key driver that is boosting market revenue growth. Digital food delivery has evolved beyond takeout to include everything, generating millions of dollars in income.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the world entered a global lockdown. Many mobile app sectors registered an increase in engagement for nearly two years, as more consumers spent time on their smartphones during this period. Food delivery was one of the fastest-growing verticals in 2020, offering customers safe, socially distant, and convenient services. COVID-19 has catapulted the sector forward a few years, as millions of people in lockdown for the first time ordered meals online.

Unstable, or rather unreliable internet connection, poor management, and lack of logistics in developing countries are major factors limiting growth of digital food delivery market in these areas. This presents the greatest opportunity for the industry as COVID-19 pandemic has made most of the population worldwide more internet savvy and eager to adopt the service they couldn’t avail before.

Companies profiled in the global market report includes Just Eat Takeaway.com, Zomato Ltd., DoorDash, Swiggy, Postmates Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Delivery Hero SE, Grubhub, Amazon.com, Inc., and Domino’s Pizza Inc.

• In July 2021, the Qmin mobile app was released, followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop in August and the loyalty platform in September. Qmin by IHCL (Indian Hotels Company) will provide a unique delivery experience for guests, with a greater emphasis on adhering to strict safety and hygiene requirements. This includes contactless delivery and the requirement that delivery executives wear safety gear in sterilized vehicles. The packaging will be environment-friendly, made of biodegradable materials, and will include bespoke insulating boxes to keep the food fresh until delivery.

• Aggregator-based online meal delivery firms allow several eateries to register and operate on a single food delivery platform. This business strategy collects services from multiple restaurants and combines them into a single platform. In this arrangement, the platform functions as a middleman between clients and eateries. Just Eat, Delivery Hero, and Uber Eats are just a few of the big names in the food delivery sector who have embraced the aggregator model, and their development has been quite significant.

• New delivery system business model is one of the most widely used marketplace solutions by companies. It handles restaurants, customers, and delivery. It is one of the most common marketplace solutions used by businesses. Most restaurants sign up for this system because they don't have to worry about delivery.

• Mobile applications segment accounted for significantly high revenue share in 2020. Global installs of food delivery apps increased by 25% in 2020 compared to 2019 and were up by a further 21% in 2021. While the installs were significant, the sessions were even more so. When compared to 2019, global sessions of meal delivery applications increased by 88% in 2020. In 2021, global sessions increased by another 43%.

• Market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. China contributed heavily to Asia Pacific revenue. The country’s food delivery market has grown to be the largest in the world. Ele.me and Meituan Dianping, the two largest operators, control over 90 percent of all food deliveries in the country and have set up sophisticated platforms, which have far lower overhead costs than Western food delivery apps.

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Aggregators

• New Delivery System

• End-to-End Service

Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Websites

• Mobile Applications

Payment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Online Transactions

• Pay on Delivery (POD)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

